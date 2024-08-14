Nook Brew Fest returns this weekend and is inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

By Ginny McCabe – contributing writer
Aug 14, 2024
Festivalgoers will have an opportunity to sample beers from local breweries, try cuisine from Spooky Nook’s culinary team, and enjoy live entertainment when “Nook Brew Fest” returns Saturday to Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton.

This year, organizers are taking it inside. Guests will enjoy a variety of brews from local breweries. VIP entry will be from noon to 1 p.m. and regular attendees are welcome 1-4 p.m. There will also be food, live entertainment and more.

Participating breweries are Municipal Brew Works, Grainworks Brewing Company, Third Eye Brewing Company, Fretboard Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing, Bock Family Brewing, Sonder Brewing and others.

Spooky Nook’s culinary team will be creating food stations throughout the event for attendees to sample. These stations will showcase culinary delights from across the state that pair well with the beers at the event.

VIP tickets are $70, general admission tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets are $20 (plus applicable ticketing fees.) The ticket price includes admission, beer tastings and a 5 oz. glass for samples. If there are tickets still available the day of the event, credit cards or cash will be accepted on site.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton and West Chester/Liberty.

How to go

What: Nook Brew Fest

When: 1-p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. VIP entry will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is located at 601 N. B St., Hamilton

Cost: VIP tickets are $70, general admission tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets are $20

More information: spookynooksports.com/hamilton/nook-brew-fest-oh. Facility tours will also be available the day of the event. Call 513-273-8300 for hotel rates, or to book.

Ginny McCabe
