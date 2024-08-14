Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, in its 10th year, is Saturday

Host Springfield Rotary did many annual fundraiser events prior to this event, including a grand prix race downtown and an amazing race-type competition. In 2014, the growing popularity of food trucks became the group’s new target, adding in entertainment and a family-friendly atmosphere that continues to draw hungry crowds.

“It’s a great place to gather. The community has embraced it and we want to provide a great event they seem to love and support,” said Eddie Bell, Food Truck Competition marketing committee chair. “We have a strong lineup this year and are hoping for good weather.”

This would be the 11th year, but the event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on social gatherings.

The format will remain consistent with the trucks, a beer garden, live music and places where attendees can bring their own lawn furniture or blankets to make a day of it.

Performers include Andy Fox, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Add On Room, 1-3; Terrapin Moon, 3-5; and Michael Manley and Katie, 5-7.

A new addition is a 50/50 drawing that will offer tickets for $5 apiece or five for $20 with draws at 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Ticket buyers don’t have to be present to win.

Last year’s top three finishers — Twisted Greek, Dine-in Hawaiian, and Fetty’s Street Food — will return along with other favorites and some new additions including a truck offering vegan selections.

Four judges from local and area eateries will judge each truck’s signature dish with the winner getting a top prize of $5,000. The public can vote on its favorite with the people’s choice award; the top finishers will be announced at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Bell said attendees are encouraged to use the event’s mobile app that will list the participating food trucks, event schedule, live updates and to vote on the people’s choice.

While the food and fun last for the day, Bell points out the funds raised help support a variety of Rotary causes throughout the year including services for people with disabilities, scholarships, international projects including Lesotho in Africa and local projects.

Recently, Springfield Rotary donated $25,000 to the Springfield’s Jefferson Street Oasis Garden for its outdoor solar kitchen project, designed to help preserve the fresh food grown at the site.

“We’re proud to serve projects like this,” Bell said. “We hope everybody will come down Saturday and enjoy the day with us.”

More details

To download the app or for more information about the event, go to springfieldfoodtruck.com or facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck.