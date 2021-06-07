Enjoy barbecue, concerts and ‘Bike Nights’ at Ohio Renaissance Festival restaurant

Explore Dayton museum reopens as pandemic eases

While you enjoy the live music, pitmasters Chris Cavender and Erin Kozac will be serving up meat with apple, cherry and hickory wood-flavored rubs alongside delicious sides like sweet cornbread, mac ‘n cheese and creamy coleslaw. Guests will also have the option to choose between three custom sauces to slide on their barbecue meals.

The barbecue establishment will also host a “Bike Night” every Thursday night through September 23, which will feature live entertainment from local acts like Blues Power and Sarah Sugar & the High Crimes. The full schedule of “Bike Night” entertainers can be found by visiting 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q’s website.

From now through the end of September, 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will be open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Explore Signature Levitt Summer Camp spotlights urban creative arts

With roughly 200 seats on a 3,200-square-foot covered deck, the rustic, outdoor covered patio is one of the best in our region. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

HOW TO GO

What: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q’s Summer Concert Series and “Bike Nights”

Where: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, 10612 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

When: The concert series takes place every Saturday from June 12 to August 28. The times of these performances vary. “Bike Nights” take place every Thursday.

More info: Website | Facebook