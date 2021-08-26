dayton-daily-news logo
Ferrari fever: High-end sports cars on display at Kettering cruise-in next month

James Free Jewelers will present the Ferrari Cruise-In to Benefit Arthritis Foundation at its Kettering location, 3100 Far Hills Ave., Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Lindsay Rosenbaum
What to Do
By Ashley Moor
21 minutes ago

James Free Jewelers and the Ferrari Club of America will pay tribute to the rare Ferrari automobile and other high-end sports cars with a cruise-in next month.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, around 20 Ferraris and other high-end sports cars will appear at the Ferrari Cruise-In to benefit The Arthritis Foundation in the James Free Jewelers parking lot in Kettering. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though Ferraris will begin arriving at the event around 9:30 a.m.

“We are proud of our relationship with James Free Jewelers,” said Aric Hersh, president of Ferrari Club of America – Ohio. “Ferraris are just like fine jewelry — something you enjoy and appreciate, like a beautiful painting on a wall, except it is not a static piece of art; it goes with you. It becomes part of your life. James Free Jewelers is committed to excellence and so are we.”

Though admission is free, raffle tickets will be sold for a one-hour open-road ride in a Ferrari Testarossa or a half-hour race-like ride in an Aston Martin DB7 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. As the name suggests, proceeds from the sales of the raffle tickets and the John Hardy jewelry auction will benefit The Arthritis Foundation.

For the first time, the seventh annual cruise-in event will feature radio-controlled model car racing for children and adults. The race will begin at noon and registration will end at 11:45 a.m. Prizes will be handed out to the first, second and third-place winners. As an added bonus, the winner of the race will be given a watch. Each participant will pay $5 to enter the race and spaces are limited.

Radio station Mix 107.7 will be broadcasting live and will hand out additional prizes. Additionally, attendees will be given a 15 percent discount on in-store jewelry purchases.

“Ferraris are beautiful and fast, but ultimately it’s about the people,” Hersh said. “If you are a fan of the Ferrari, you are welcome to join us and take part in our events all over the country. I have met many friends in the Club who I would never have met anywhere else.”

HOW TO GO

What: Ferrari Cruise-In to benefit The Arthritis Foundation

Where: James Free Jewelers, 3100 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

