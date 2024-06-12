BreakingNews
Mother passes through Dayton on race across U.S. to honor of late daughter who died from rare cancer

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young, a Kettering native, performs with Kings of Thrash

Shows this weekend in Columbus and Cincinnati.

By Journal-News Staff
Updated 52 minutes ago
Performing in the area with two shows this weekend will be the Kings of Thrash, with special guests Gravel, Crysis and The Eternal Now.

Kings of Thrash “The MEGA Years” features former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, “reuniting to perform the early Thrash classics upon with the genre was built and defined in the 1980s,” states the Kings of Thrash website.

The tour has introduced Chaz Leon on lead vocals and guitar with Fred Aching on drums.

Young is a Kettering native who graduated from Fairmont High School in 1980.

“The mission here is to bring a connection of goodwill through the music, with a collaboration of musicians and friends in our community,” Young says on the Kings of Thrash website. “Our thrash tribe casts a wide net to give people hope in a time when they’re looking for something positive & uplifting. What better than way to do that than through the music which has become the soundtrack to our lives.”

Kings of Thrash plays Saturday, June 15 at King of Clubs in Columbus and Sunday, June 16 at Riverfront Live (former Annie’s) in Cincinnati. Get ticket details at kingsofthrash.com.

