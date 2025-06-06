In the face of rising challenges, Dayton’s LGBTQ+ community stands united: ‘They can’t change who we are’

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Some businesses and organizations across the region have removed Pride flags and other displays dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

These laws, among other factors, led to Ohio being ranked 39th out of 50 states for LGBTQ+ safety, according to Out Leadership’s 2025 State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index.

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the area’s LGBTQ+ community with support groups, inclusive events and more, has become aware of these issues and spoke up about them.

“We’re seeing an increase in need for resources, and at the same time, not having as many resources,” said Rick Flynn, the organization’s executive director. “I’ve noticed it in Pride sponsorships this year. We have several sponsors that could not come back, they just didn’t want to do it. And then we had three or four who gave us money, but asked that we not use their name on any marketing, giving them credit or anything like that.”

Flynn has also noted recent personal attacks against members of the organization, which is currently finalizing plans for this weekend’s Dayton Pride Festival.

“Last night we did a Pride walk through, where the board and the Pride Planning Committee just walk through the street and kind of look at where everything was going to be,” said Flynn. “And after we finished, there was a gentleman on the street who started calling us [homophobic slur] and it was like ‘Oh, wow, ok. This is a reminder of why we’re dong this.’”

Flynn also said the Greater Dayton LGBT Center has seen a rise in calls from transgender individuals, especially in regards to name changes.

“I think transgender people were very politicized in the election, and it gave people sort of an enemy to rally against,” said Flynn. “And the only reason transgender people were considered an enemy is because people just don’t understand. So the real enemy is ignorance.”

There has also been a push by members of certain gay rights groups, such as the LGB alliance, to distance themselves from the transgender community. However, this is not a stance Flynn and the Greater Dayton LGBT Center agrees with.

“I think we’re all one community,” said Flynn. “Once we start hacking off limbs, so to speak, we’re just making ourselves more vulnerable... I think we need to rally together no matter what the cost, no matter how uncomfortable it becomes.”

To respond to these recent events, the Greater Dayton LGBT Center has increased its community outreach in various ways, such as hosting a monthly meeting titled “Coffee and Conversation,” where guests can drink beverages and discuss various topics important to the community.

“It kind of came out of the election,” said Flynn. “The first day there were a lot of young people who were really distraught and those of us who’ve been around for while kind of reminded them ‘we’ve been through this before. We know how to fight, we know how to do this.”

Flynn also wanted to reassure members of the LGBTQ+ community they are not alone, and not to let other people define who they are.

“The government can do a lot of things,” said Flynn. “They can do all these things but they can’t change who we are. They can’t change the power we have and its really up to us to come together and show that power.”

Dayton Pride will is this weekend throughout the Dayton area. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival on St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional festivities include an interfaith service, adoption event and afterparty at the Levitt Pavilion.

For more information, visit daytonlgbtcenter.org.