Dayton Metro Library removing pride flags, ‘cultural’ displays

Dayton Metro Library operates more than a dozen branches across Montgomery County.

Library officials declined to comment about the changes to its policies. The Dayton Daily News obtained the memos through a public records request.

The memo asked staff at every library location to remove non-lendable display items that are not connected to events in February, like Black History Month, by March 1. Trzeciak noted this includes the Pride Progress flag displayed in locations and Juneteenth flags.

The memo said these items can be stored at branches for use “at the appropriate time.”

Staff are also permitted to have small flags as internal office decorations, “but it need not show to the public or the outside of the building,” the memo says.

All other cultural recognition displays, like those planned for Women’s History Month or Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, will continue as planned, the memo said.

On Wednesday, library staff also received a memo announcing the library’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Department will be merging with the Community Development Department to create the Department of Community Impact and Engagement. The merger is slated for completion by the end of the month, with library cabinet member Karlos Marshall leading the reimagined department.

“This realignment represents an intentional understanding that, individually, many of the duties and responsibilities of each department overlap,” Trzeciak’s memo to staff says. “By combining the two community-facing departments, staff can work closely together, share expertise, and collaborate to serve our patrons in ways that will yield a more significant impact and align directly with our strategic plan.”

Changes to the organization come a month after the Trump Administration issued an executive order to end diversity, equity and inclusion programming, employment and more in federal government.

Organizations outside of the federal government in recent weeks have made sweeping changes to their diversity programs.

Last week, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission officials told this news outlet they have no plans to discontinue their equity-related programs, but they do have concerns related to grant funding opportunities.