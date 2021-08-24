dayton-daily-news logo
Italian Fall Festa returns with food and live entertainment next month

The annual Italian Fall Festa features delicious food, live entertainment and a 5K race from Friday, Sep. 10 to Sunday, Sep. 12 at Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road in Kettering. TOM GIlLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
48 minutes ago

One of the Miami Valley’s most popular food events is returning next month.

The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will take place from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2625 County Line Rd. in Beavercreek. The event will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes and the Meatball Madness 5K Run.

The baked pasta dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10; the stuffed shell dinner will be served from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11; and a spaghetti and meatballs dinner will be served from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Lunch will also be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Meatball Madness 5K Run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, with the participants setting off at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Bella Villa Hall at the John Pirelli Lodge in Kettering. Participants can register for the race on the 5K’s website. Each participant will pay $25 to run in the race.

More information about the Italian Fall Festa can be found by visiting the festival’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Italian Fall Festa

Where: 2625 County Line Rd., Beavercreek

When: Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12

More info: www.facebook.com/ItalianFallFesta

