Italian Fall Festa returns with food and live entertainment next month

One of the Miami Valley’s most popular food events is returning next month.
The Italian Fall Festa, hosted by the Order Sons of Italy In America, will take place from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2625 County Line Rd. in Beavercreek. The event will include live entertainment, popular Italian dishes and the Meatball Madness 5K Run.
The baked pasta dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10; the stuffed shell dinner will be served from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11; and a spaghetti and meatballs dinner will be served from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. Lunch will also be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Meatball Madness 5K Run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, with the participants setting off at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Bella Villa Hall at the John Pirelli Lodge in Kettering. Participants can register for the race on the 5K’s website. Each participant will pay $25 to run in the race.
More information about the Italian Fall Festa can be found by visiting the festival’s Facebook page.
HOW TO GO
What: Italian Fall Festa
Where: 2625 County Line Rd., Beavercreek
When: Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12
More info: www.facebook.com/ItalianFallFesta