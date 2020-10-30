Jimmy Psycho releases spooky new Halloween album

“I always thought it would be fun to try to recreate the vibe of those old Halloween and horror sound effects records from the ’60s and ’70s,” Psycho said. “With the music already in hand, along with that inspiration, it was off to the races to get this thing out by this Halloween.”

Psycho’s friend and collaborator Magus Peter H. Gilmore makes a guest appearance on album opener “Hallowe’en in a Suburb,” reciting a poem by H.P. Lovecraft. Album track “Zann’s Reprise” was written to accompany Gilmore’s short story of the same name.

“This is a really fun record,” Psycho said. “There’s something here for everyone. I’d like to think this is something people will listen to every Halloween, or it would be put in regular rotation if they celebrate the spooky season year-round.”

This is Psycho’s second release of the pandemic. In May, he released the “Tatooine E.P.” from punk rock project, the Sithfits, which does parody songs inspired by “Star Wars.” He is currently working on new music. The next planned release is a Christmas record from the Jimmy Psycho Experiment featuring swinging, lounge-rock instrumental versions of seasonal favorites.

More info: www.jimmypsycho.bandcamp.com.

Contact contributing arts and music writer Don Thrasher at donthrasher100@gmail.com.