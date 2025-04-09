Lemurs, dire wolves and more: ‘Female Indiana Jones’ Mireya Mayor speaks in Dayton this weekend

Despite being a lifelong animal-lover, Mayor didn’t decide to pursue this career until college.

“I was actually on a pre-law route at the University of Miami when I had to take a science requirement and I chose an anthropology class.” said Mayor. “When I started learning about all of these different primate species that were not only on the verge of extinction, but many which had never been studied or even photographed, it changed everything for me.”

During her first scientific expedition, Mayor also realized the important role the general public plays in the conservation of these species.

“If you do all this work, it doesn’t help anything or anyone if you keep the results hidden in a lab,” said Mayor. “What really makes the impact is to go out there, share these stories, share these images and inspire everyone to take action and take care. And the only way that people can do that is when they know something.”

This led Mayor to become a wildlife correspondent for National Geographic, the first woman to take on the role. Since then she has appeared in many television shows and documentaries including “Expedition Africa,” “America’s Greatest Animals” and more.

Currently, she works as a co-host on the hit Travel Channel show “Expedition Bigfoot,” where she serves to bridge the gap between traditional primatology and the study of cryptids.

“Most scientists would not touch that with a 100 foot pole, and I get it,” said Mayor. “But what I realized is that Bigfoot is an incredible vehicle for science communication, because I’m reaching an audience that scientists normally don’t talk to and I’m doing it through something they’re interested in, whether or not they believe in Bigfoot.”

Mayor, the mother of six children, also has to balance her work with her family life.

“It’s always hard when you have to leave your kids or when you have to miss one of their events,” said Mayor. “But I also know that they take great pride in what I do, and they’ve been inspired to really care about the planet and had opportunities to see the world that most people don’t.”

Mayor also understands the importance of being a positive role model for the next generation, as both a scientist and parent.

“I have five daughters, and I think its so important for them to see that you can do it all if you choose to.” said Mayor. “If you want to, you can have a career you’re passionate about and you can still have a family and children. And I think that’s a super important message for everyone, but especially for young girls, to know.”

One of the biggest accomplishments of Mayor’s career was her co-discovery of a new mouse lemur species in Madagascar, currently believed to be the world’s smallest primate. Her documentation helped convince the prime minister of the country to establish a national park around the lemur’s habitat, where she continues to study them.

Credit: MARK THIESSEN/ National Geographic Stock Credit: MARK THIESSEN/ National Geographic Stock

“I have been going back to Madagascar every year for the last, you know, 25 years now and I continue to do my research.” said Mayor.

Mayor has also worked to conserve species by collecting their DNA in a particular way so they could potentially be saved in the face of extinction.

This is similar to the process used by Colossal Laboratories and Biosciences, which recently made waves in the science community for its claims of birthing three dire wolves after 12,000 years of extinction.

“In the case of many animals I’ve collected from, we would need to ensure that there’s an appropriate habitat for them to return to, which is the primary reason that they’re so threatened by extinction.” said Mayor. “I think the great thing is that it’s bringing attention to the fact that the technology is there. We could potentially be bringing back so many incredible animals that were once roaming the planet that are gone, a lot to do with human encroachment and behavior.”

“So I think that’s a very hopeful message, but there’s a lot of responsibility that again comes with that and I think we need to be very careful in how we deploy that ability.”

How to go

What: Primatologist Mireya Mayor: Pink Boots And A Machete

When: 3 p.m. April 13

Location: Victoria Theatre: 138 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: daytonlive.org