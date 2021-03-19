Oh, hoppy days: Easter-themed events are taking place throughout the Miami Valley

Where: Oak Grove Park, 1790 E. Social Row Road, Washington Twp.

Cost: Free

Details: Easter eggs will be passed out to parents in a drive-through lane in the park for children 2 through 9.

More info: centervillenoonoptimist.com | 937-221-6720

🐰LM&M Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express

LM&M Railroad's Easter Bunny Express includes a train ride with the Easter Bunny, followed by a train stop to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt at the Lebanon Sports Complex. Credit: Michelle Curley Credit: Michelle Curley

When: March 27 and 28; April 2, 3 and 4. Departure times are 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The April 4 date has showings at 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. only.

Where: The LM&M Railway Ticket Office is located at 16 E. South St. in Lebanon

Cost: $24 per adult, $20 for seniors over the age of 62, $20 for children between the ages of two and 17 and $5 for children under the age of two

Details: The Easter Bunny Express is a 45-minute ride through Warren County. The train takes customers to an Easter egg hunt where children have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and find eggs filled with trinkets and candy. All guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

More info: lebanonrr.com/easter | 513-933-8022

🐰Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Merchant Shop Hop

When: Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Several locations in downtown Tipp City, including the Tipp City Public Library, Browse Awhile Books, Golden Leaf Tea, Tony’s Bada Bing, Pampered Paws, Fox & Feather Trading Co., VFW, Grounds For Pleasure Coffee, The Hotel Gallery, Tipp Weavers & Fibers Too, Topsy Turvy Toys, Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, Bodega, Zack Jacobs-State Farm, Sugden Furniture, Midwest Memories, Crossroads Consignments, Broadway Hair Studio, Harrison’s Restaurant, Always Blooming, RPets, and Living Simply Soap

Cost: Free

Details: Participants pick up a shop-hop card at any participating location and get it stamped at any eight locations for a chance to win a raffle basket filled with items from downtown shops. Children will also be able to stop by the library to get their (socially-distanced) pictures taken with the Easter bunny. The Momma’s Boyz food truck will be in downtown Tipp City during the event.

More info: Facebook

🐰Oh, Hoppy Day at Austin Landing

When: Saturday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m.

Where: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: Free

Details: This event at Austin Landing will have 25,000 Easter eggs, free Kona Ice, games, a flower planting station, live baby animals and more. Customers are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

More info: Facebook

🐰Breakfast with the Bunny at Scene75 Entertainment Center

When: Saturday, April 3 from 8-11 a.m.

Where: Scene75 Dayton, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

Cost: Admission is $10 per adult, $6 per child 12 years of age and younger. The event is free for children under 2.

Details: Guests can enjoy a socially-distanced breakfast buffet and a chance to take photos with the Easter bunny.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰59th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Bellbrook

When: Sunday, March 28 from 1-2 p.m.

Where: Sackett-Wright Park, 3301 OH-725, Spring Valley

Cost: Free

Details: The Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 will be hosting a drive-through version of their 59th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with an Easter bunny and “Egg Hunt in a Bag” kit for each child 10 and younger.

More info: Facebook

🐰Hide & Peep Egg Hunt at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

When: Sunday, March 28 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

Details: Guests must pre-register for the event, which includes a socially-distanced Easter egg hunt.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰Extreme Egg Hunt at Caesar Ford Park

When: Friday, April 2 at 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia

Cost: $5 donation

Details: Participants must be 18 years of age and older to attend this nighttime Easter egg hunt.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰Cute as a Bunny Crafts at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

When: Thursday, April 1, Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 from 4-5 p.m.

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

Details: Children will have their fill of Easter-related Springtime crafts at these events in the Center Court of the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Families must register each child in advance. Registration opens to the public on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

More info: Facebook

🐰Visits with the Easter bunny at the Dayton Mall

The Easter bunny waits to greet children at the Dayton Mall. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Dayton Mall Credit: Dayton Mall

When: Every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, April 3.

Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Suite 1268, Miami Twp.

Cost: Photo packages vary from $19.99 to $49.99

Details: The Easter bunny will be available for visits and photos in the center court of the Dayton Mall.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰Visits with the Easter bunny at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

When: Friday, March 19 to Saturday, April 3. Every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Center Court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Cost: Photo packages vary from $20 to $44.99

Details: Children will have the opportunity to take socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny. Advance registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting the mall’s website.

More info: Website | Facebook

🐰Cute as a Bunny Crafts at the Dayton Mall

When: Saturday, March 20, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: The Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Ste 1268, Dayton

Cost: Free

Details: Families can pick up a free Cute as a Bunny Grab and Go Craft Kit near the Easter bunny in the center court of the mall.

More info: Website