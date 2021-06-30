dayton-daily-news logo
Play life-size versions of popular games in Tipp City this weekend

By Ashley Moor

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is set to host its first Family Game Night on Friday, July 2 with life-size board games, appearances from Disney princesses and live music.

The festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Tipp City with life-size games of Plinko, bowling, bean bag buckets, corn hole, Connect Four, Price is Right, Candy Land, Jenga and more. Disney princesses will particularly make special appearances throughout the evening. Always Blooming will also host a game with prizes.

The Snow Show truck will be on hand as well to serve snow cones to those trying to beat the heat.

After playing a few life-size board games with the family, head to the corner of Second and Main Streets to enjoy live music by harp guitarist Eric Loy at 6:30 p.m. and the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free to the public.

HOW TO GO

What: First Friday Family Game Night

When: Friday, July 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Main Street in downtown Tipp City

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

