Public invited to watch ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ with a shadow cast

The Denton Affair can be seen regularly at The Esquire Theatre, which serves as the cast’s home theater. With the show, audiences can expect a live, acted, interactive performance with the actors in costume on the stage while the film is showing. Audience members also participate.

“It’s not just a film. There’s live theater on stage with the shadow cast, and interaction from audience members,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “You are in for a wild and crazy time, and you’re going to love it.”

A shadow cast performance can be described as a play or musical where the actors act out the movie right in front of the screen and they do their best to match the actions in the film.

The Denton Affair was founded in 1979 by Scott Mallon and Tony Wright. The current cast is comprised of about 40 people from the Greater Cincinnati area. The cast performs every other Saturday at The Esquire Theatre in Clifton at midnight.

Details about upcoming shows are posted on The Denton Affair’s social media @thedentonaffair and website at thedentonaffair.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a 1975 musical comedy horror movie, is an audience participation film. This means moviegoers will get out of their seats, sing-along, dance on stage, throw things in the theater and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as characters from the movie or for the “Time Warp.” (The film is rated R with adult themes.)

How to go

What: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a shadow cast performance featuring The Denton Affair

When: 10 p.m., Oct. 25

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts. 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $12 for Fitton Center members and $14 for non-members. (Plus, a service fee per ticket.) For tickets or more information, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

More info: A cash bar will be available.