Science of an eclipse to be demonstrated at open-house style event for all ages

Captivating Ohioans right now is talk of the total solar eclipse that will be viewable by many on the afternoon of April 8. The latest local event announced is a workshop in troy that will educate those who drop in to see a demonstration of the science of an eclipse.

Stillwater Stargazers Mike and Judy Feinstein will be at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy from 1-4 p.m. March 16 offering a presentation and the demo. The presentation will be made on the hour.