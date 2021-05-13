TONIGHT: Dayton drive-in series continues with “Jurassic Park”

Despite postponing the second installment of their Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience last week due to inclement weather, local entertainment company Liftoff Entertainment is moving forward with plans to present another installment of their drive-in series.
Tonight, Thursday, May 13, Liftoff Entertainment will screen “Jurassic Park” at Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m.
If by some strange chance you’ve never caught a glimpse of “Jurassic Park” (or any movies from the successful “Jurassic Park” franchise), the science fiction film is the first in a series about de-extinct dinosaurs and the action-packed drama that ensues with their newfound re-emergence.
“We are excited for a beautiful night out for a classic action-packed movie,” said Jay Nigro, the “Chief Fun Officer” at Liftoff Entertainment. “Our Premier Parking Spots are all sold out but we have plenty of general admission spots available. All of the spots at the Top of the Market Parking Lot provide a great viewing angle for our giant 40-foot screen.”
Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.
Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Along with movie essentials like popcorn, candy and drinks, Top of the Market will also serve sandwiches, burgers and wings.
Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.
Liftoff Entertainment’s drive-in series will continue with “Back to the Future” on Thursday, May 20 at 8:45 p.m.
Credit: Liftoff Entertainment
HOW TO GO
What: Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience screens “Jurassic Park”
Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton
When: Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m.