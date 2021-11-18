WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Plan ahead for music, comedy and more

2) Ringing in the Holidays

Dayton’s Most Delicious Dessert contest is just one of the signature activities on tap when Dayton History hosts Ringing in the Holidays. The annual fundraiser, returning to Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, Nov. 20, also features gourmet hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, desserts, live holiday music, carousel rides and a silent auction. Ringing in the Holidays is from 6:30-10 p.m. Cost: $75 Dayton History members, $85 non-members. Call 937-293-2841 or visit www.daytonhistory.org.

3) Ekoostik Hookah

Despite membership turnover throughout its career, Ekoostik Hookah has been an enduring outfit thanks to consistent members Dave Katz and Steve Sweney. This year marks 30 years since the pioneering Ohio jam band formed in Columbus, inspired by groups like the Grateful Dead and Phish. Ekoostik Hookah’s latest release is the live album, “31 West.” The band returns to the area for a concert with local openers Subterranean at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Friday, Nov. 19. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Caption Long-running Ohio jam band Ekoostik Hookah, (left to right) Matt Paetsch, Dave Katz, Eric Lanese, Eric Sargent and Steve Sweney, performs at The Brightside in Dayton on Friday, Nov. 19. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4) Woodland Lights

Woodland Lights has new offerings for its 29th season. For the first time, visitors to the annual holiday attraction can stroll through 10 acres of lights and displays throughout Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township. Other updates include a new path for rides on the Rieck Express Train. Woodland Lights is open through Thursday, Dec. 30. The hours are 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Dec. 19, and nightly starting Dec. 20. Cost: $9 admission, free ages 2 and younger. Call 937-433-0130 or visit www.washingtontwp.org.

5) Holiday Gift Gallery

After hosting its CoChiller Holiday Show Opening Party on Thursday, Nov. 18, The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, is opening for four weeks of shopping opportunities. The gallery’s annual Holiday Gift Gallery is held in its new gallery space inside the Dayton Arcade beginning on Friday, Nov. 19. The Contemporary’s Holiday Gift Gallery is open through Dec. 23. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call 937-224-3822 or visit thecontemporarydayton.org.

6) Ric Sexton

As a student at Trotwood-Madison High School, Ric Sexton was already turning heads with his musical prowess. However, the Dayton native knew he needed to leave home to sharpen his skills. The alto saxophonist earned a bachelor’s degree in music media from Norfolk State University and returned to Ohio. The Cincinnati-based musician released his debut album, “Fruition,” in July 2020. Sexton is returning home with his band Red Light Special for a performance at Déjà vu Hall, 4321 Salem Ave., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Singer Vanae Iesha will open the show. Cost: $20 to $200. Visit www.ricsexton.com.

7) Josh Blue

Many people saw Josh Blue’s cerebral palsy as a disability, but he didn’t let it hamper his dreams of performing. In 2006, seven years after starting his career as a self-deprecating stand-up, he took the grand prize on the NBC reality program “Last Comic Standing.” This year, he was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” Blue returns to town for a show at the newly reopened Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, on Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20. Show times are 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Rather than single tickets, the Funny Bone is offering $64 for tables of two and $128 for tables of four. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

8) Signs of Life

After playing in tributes to the Beatles and Steely Dan, Jon Stankorb formed Signs of Life in late 2008 to take advantage of the bigger canvas provided by Pink Floyd’s music and stage show. From the beginning, the Cincinnati-based rocker was curating thematic sets with narrative threads enhanced by elaborate light shows and original video segments. The result is one of the most immersive Pink Floyd tributes on the modern tour circuit. Dayton Masonic Live presents Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd in the Schiewetz Auditorium at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 to $45. Visit daytonmasonic.live.

9) Nick Colletti

Actor-comedian Nick Colletti was already something of a YouTube sensation, but he became truly Internet-famous following the surprise success of the Facebook Watch comedy series “The Real Bros of Simi Valley.” His rise in popularity also translated in real life, with an increase in club bookings for the Los Angeles-based performer. Before Colletti and his castmates begin filming season three of the fake reality show, he is on the road, which includes a one-nighter at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Cost: Advance online tickets are $25 general admission, $50 VIP front area seating. Call 937-224-JOKE (5653) or visit www.wileyscomedy.com.

10) Dayton Music Club

Local composers will be featured when Dayton Music Club presents Parade of American Music at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. The program features four works, including Samee Griffith and Aaron Mood performing Moira Levant’s “A Little Piece for Piano, Four Hands” and Chris Braun and Merri Kozlowski-Klode performing “Sonata for Trumpet and Piano,” composed by Dr. John Parnell, professor of music at Sinclair Community College. Cost: Free. Visit daytonmusicclub.org.

