West Milton resident to compete on ‘LEGO Masters’ TV show

A resident of West Milton is set to appear on the second season of FOX’s “LEGO Masters,” premiering Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m.
Jack Schwarz, along with his sister, Dawn, who currently lives outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is particularly excited to take his LEGO building skills to the small screen. Though Schwarz built standard LEGO structures as a child, he left those skills behind as a teenager. In fact, he only began creating more artistic LEGO creations in the past year. Dawn specifically encouraged him to apply for the show as well.
"LEGO Masters" follows 12 teams who create masterful LEGO creations based upon a different theme each week.
“I started building when I was roughly 10 years old and played with the LEGOs until my early teenage years,” said Schwarz, who grew up with Dawn in Trotwood. “Back when we started playing with LEGOs, we didn’t have any sets, so everything that we built was our own creations. I really didn’t get into the artistic form of it until probably within the last year.”
Even though Schwarz and his sister don’t have years of experience building masterful LEGO creations, they were both raised by an artist and lived in a household that embraced artistic expression.
Credit: TOM GRISCOM
“We grew up in an artistic home,” said Schwarz. “My mother was an artist. Our mother encouraged our creativity. I work in the construction field. I also do woodworking and a small amount of sculpting.”
When it came time to actually appear on the show, Schwarz admitted to being a bit intimidated by the competition.
“I was a bit nervous because the whole concept was new territory for me,” he said. “So I didn’t know what to expect. But once I got to know the people, it was not nerve-wracking at all. It was an amazing experience. It was a chance of a lifetime.”
“LEGO Masters” will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show is hosted by comedian and actor Will Arnett. For more information about the show visit FOX’s website.