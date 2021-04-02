WORTH THE DRIVE: Life-size dinosaurs come alive in underground adventure

Dozens of life-size dinosaurs will come to life in an underground drive-thru adventure.
Dino Safari at Louisville Mega Cavern kicks off Friday, April 9 and runs through Sunday, May 2.
Families can experience dinosaur battles and earthquakes safely from inside their own vehicle. Tickets need to be pre-ordered and will be scanned through the car window upon entrance, to ensure a contactless experience.
“We are so excited to surprise and delight visitors with a dinosaur-filled experience,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president, in a release. “Families can join us for a safe COVID-friendly experience unlike anything Louisville Mega Cavern has ever seen.”
A one-mile drive will take visitors through underground caverns to experience close up encounters with animatronic dinosaurs like the Diplodocus and the T. rex.
The safari was created with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson, and provides an educational expedition to prehistoric times through the fictional “Pangea National Park.” An audio tour will be available in English and Spanish.
Louisville Mega Cavern is known throughout the country for its unique underground experiences, including Mega Zips, Mega Quest and the popular Lights Under Louisville experience for the holidays which draws thousands of visitors each year.
In 2017 Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country.
To purchase passes in-advance for the contactless drive-thru experience visit louisvillemegacavern.com.
Prices range from $49.95 per vehicle with up to 7 passengers and $59.95 per vehicle with 8 to 24 passengers. Limo, RV and Small School Bus are priced at $79.95.
HOW TO GO:
WHAT: Dino Safari
WHERE: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., Louisville, Kentucky
WHEN: Open daily April 9 through May 2, 2021
ADMISSION: Prices range from $49.95 per vehicle with up to 7 passengers and $59.95 per vehicle with 8 to 24 passengers. Limo, RV and Small School Bus are priced at $79.95.
MORE INFO: www.louisvillemegacavern.com