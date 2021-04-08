WORTH THE DRIVE: Visit quirky ‘Cornhenge’ and ‘Vasehenge’ roadside attractions

“Cornhenge” (Field of Corn) can be found at 4995 Rings Rd. in Dublin. The park is open 24 hours a day. For more information, visit the Dublin Art Council’s website.

Once upon a time, Zanesville was the pottery capital of the United States. In fact, the city was once home to Weller Pottery, its largest employer until it shut down in 1948. At least one remnant of this history remains in “Vasehenge,” a collection of 18 larger-than-life pottery vases assembled in a circle at the foot of the Muskingum River Y Bridge in Zanesville.