Wright State acting major wins prestigious playwriting competition

“I entered the competition with no hopes of winning because I wrote a comedy,” Ledford said. “I thought that nobody was going to care because there are probably shows that are being submitted that are these hard-hitting dramas. People love hard-hitting dramas, not a comedy about twenty-somethings. I thought it was a scam email and read it again and knew that it was real. I was in shock.”

Ledford won the competition, sponsored by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati and geared towards young and emerging playwrights, for her first full-length play entitled “Hi! Maintenance.” The comedy follows Andy, a 24-year-old woman struggling to understand her place in the world. When her apartment building’s trusted maintenance man is replaced with a new worker, Charles, Andy is forced to face her shortcomings head-on and eventually learns a thing or two about growing pains.