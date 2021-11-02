Yellow Cab Tavern to host ‘90s R&B-themed dance party this weekend

The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, is going to be “jumpin’, jumpin’” Friday, Nov. 5 as the popular music venue prepares to throw it back to the ’90s for a dance party.
“Love You: A ’90s RnB Night” will feature DJ SexBox, who will spin hits spanning the most popular and celebrated R&B chart-toppers of the decade.
You can expect to hear songs by artists including Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, and more.
The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $7 at the door and $5 in advance on Level Up Productions’ website. If you get hungry from all that dancing, The Pizza Bandit will serve food until 10 p.m.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOW TO GO
What: “Love You: A ’90s RnB Night”
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $7 at the door and $5 online
More info: Facebook
