Yellow Cab Tavern to host ‘90s R&B-themed dance party this weekend

The Yellow Cab will host Love U: a ’90s r&b night on Friday, Nov. 5. DJ SexBox will play some of the best R&B hits from the decade during the dance party. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Yellow Cab will host Love U: a ’90s r&b night on Friday, Nov. 5. DJ SexBox will play some of the best R&B hits from the decade during the dance party. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Entertainment
By Ashley Moor
1 hour ago

The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, is going to be “jumpin’, jumpin’” Friday, Nov. 5 as the popular music venue prepares to throw it back to the ’90s for a dance party.

“Love You: A ’90s RnB Night” will feature DJ SexBox, who will spin hits spanning the most popular and celebrated R&B chart-toppers of the decade.

You can expect to hear songs by artists including Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, and more.

The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $7 at the door and $5 in advance on Level Up Productions’ website. If you get hungry from all that dancing, The Pizza Bandit will serve food until 10 p.m.

DJ SexBox at Yellow Cab Tavern's Love U: A 90’s RnB Night at Yellow Cab Tavern. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
DJ SexBox at Yellow Cab Tavern's Love U: A 90’s RnB Night at Yellow Cab Tavern. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

HOW TO GO

What: “Love You: A ’90s RnB Night”

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $7 at the door and $5 online

More info: Facebook

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

