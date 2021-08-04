Young voices: Children, teens present ‘Animal Farm’ adaptation next week

Adrian, 11, and Olivia, 13, were participants of the Animal Farm Writing & Performance Workshop, which will showcase its final product, "Plagiarism is Fun! The Musical" on Aug. 10 and 11 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Dare 2 Defy Credit: Dare 2 Defy

The musical’s title pays tribute to the fact that the participants often drew inspiration from other notable works of fiction such as “The Breakfast Club” and “Election.”

Klickstein worked hard to incorporate the unique personality of each participant into the musical.

“My character’s name is Z,” Olivia, 13, said. “I am like more of the rebel kid. She’s just a fun character to have, like, she’s a mess. I took inspiration from my life. I had also created a character a while back who acted a lot like her that I really loved. So, I just decided to take inspiration from that, too.”

The youngest participant of the workshop is 11-year-old Adrian. In the musical, he plays a young evil genius.

“People may think, because he’s the small and youngest and quiet one, that he is going to be the good guy in the play, but nope,” Adrian said. “He becomes the evil genius and even kills someone in the play with his massive dictionary.”

After seeing the way that the children and teens responded when they were allowed full creative freedom to create their own fictional universe, Klickstein hopes he will be able to recreate this experience in new ways in the future.

“It is clear these kids are missing that at the schools and there aren’t a lot of opportunities for this kind of youth theater where they’re writing their own play that can be as free and creative as they’d like,” he said. “It’s so important to let the community and especially schools like Stivers and such know that such a thing both exists and can exist in the community.”

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased by visiting Dare 2 Defy’s website. Each performance of the musical will conclude with a Q&A session with the performers.

HOW TO GO

What: “Plagiarism Is Fun! The Musical”

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

When: Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

More info: Website