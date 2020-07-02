BINGO! It’s the last week to support downtown Dayton businesses with summer game

If players complete five challenges in a row on the game card to make a “bingo,” they can submit their card into the drawing to win prizes.

“Our goal is for players to explore downtown, support our small business community, learn about a new spot in downtown Dayton, and continue to safely visit downtown restaurants, shops, arts galleries and more throughout the summer,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release.

The full bingo board of challenges is available on the Downtown Dayton Summer Bingo page of the DDP website and on the Facebook event page.

Use this card to play BINGO to win some downtown Dayton themed prizes.

WHAT: Downtown Dayton Summer Bingo

WHEN: Friday, July 3 - Friday, July 31, 2020

HOW: Do it, capture it, submit it!

1. Complete 5 squares in a row (horizontal, vertical, or diagonal) to make a bingo.

2. Snap a photo or take a screen grab to prove that you completed the task. All tasks MUST be completed using a downtown Dayton business or location.

3. Email your final completed bingo entry and supporting proof to intern2@downtowndayton.org to be entered to win prizes from the Downtown Dayton Partnership. See the submission rules below.

PRIZES: To be eligible for prizes, you must submit your completed bingo before August 1, 2020.

● Grand Prizes - At the end of the month, five winners will be chosen to receive a Downtown Dayton Prize Pack, which includes more than $100 in gift cards to downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers.

Dayton skyline

RULES: How to submit your bingo:

1. Following the rules below, email your submission to: intern2@downtowndayton.org before Saturday, August 1, 2020.

2. Only submit a full bingo (five completed tasks in a row).

3. Only one entry per person.

4. All bingo tasks should be submitted in one email. The email needs to include the following:

a. A screen grab or photo of your bingo card with your 5 completed tasks marked off.

b. Proof* of your completed tasks either in the body of the email, or as attachments to the email. Read on for Proof* of Completion rules.

c. Your name, contact phone number, and email

*PROOF of bingo square task

Virtual (pink): Take a photo or screen grab of your completed social media or website task (example: screen grab the website you explored, or the new Facebook page you "like"). Include that picture as part of your final email submission.

Support Local (orange): Take a picture of yourself completing the task (example: snap a selfie while you're at the local coffee shop). Include that picture as part of your final email submission.

Get Out & Explore (green): Take a picture while you’re completing the task. (example: snap a selfie in front of a downtown mural). Include that picture as part of your final email submission.