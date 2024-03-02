Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 3-3-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Are local malls dead? Our reporter found quite the opposite

Remember when everyone was writing eulogies about malls? The general consensus not long ago appeared to be that large indoor malls were archaic institutions that would only nostalgically be revisited in 80s and 90s movies.

• Fast times: Dayton-area malls thrived for decades but definitely went through a rough patch. The Salem Mall sadly is no more. We did a story on the history of the Salem Mall here, and go here for a photo gallery to relive its glory days.

• Back to the Future: The old Salem Mall site is getting some new attention though. The only part of the mall still standing, the old Sears building, was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places and is the planned new home of the Funk Music Hall of Fame.

• Mall Rats: The Dayton region’s other big indoor malls, the Dayton Mall and the Mall at Fairfield Commons, are seeing a resurgence. How do we know this? Reporter Eric Schwartzberg visited both malls last week and counted the empty storefronts. Read his report here to see how busy the malls are these days.

• Excellent Adventure: National retail experts say malls here and across the country are turning around by focusing on what young people want: a place to have experiences and find connections.

- The Dayton Mall just announced that they are adding a nearly 10,000-square-foot indoor playground business. A megachurch is moving into the former Sears location.

- The Mall at Fairfield Commons is opening a spinoff of Dick’s Sporting Goods that offers things like climbing walls and batting cages; we also recently looked at how they are leaning heavily into the popularity of Japanese anime culture with businesses and a restaurant.

• (Not) Clueless: The health of malls is about more than having a place to shop and get free samples of bourbon chicken. Eric in 2021 looked at the massive economic impact of these malls as employers regional economic drivers.

Voters to decide on numerous tax levies; large value hike complicates issue

Local governments are in a quandary. Several are asking voters to approve increased property taxes, on the heels of property owners’ taxes going up record amounts because of increasing property values.

• On your ballot: Go here for a rundown of what levies are on local ballots, and why local leaders say they need more money. For more information about races and issues on the March ballot, visit our elections page.

• Property taxes: Reporter Sydney Dawes has been covering the property value increase issue, and recently published a story on how you can contest an increase if you think it’s incorrect.