$1.495M Tudor in Oakwood has storybook-tailored lawn

Inside the stucco walls compliment the rich woodwork and traditional Tudor design elements including French doors, rosette banisters and purposeful built-ins.

A covered front porch with arched stonework provides formal entry through a solid arched door with stained-glass shield window. Once inside, a half bath features Rookwood tile floor, rosette wood accents walls and slate countertop.

Slate flooring fills the entrance and the couple steps up to the central foyer hallway from which three formal areas are accessible. The spacious living room has a grand fireplace with detailed stucco mantel hood. Flooring transforms into hardwood, matching the frames of the many windows. French doors open from the living room out to the screen-enclosed porch with arched beam accents and keystone accented threshold to the large paver-brick patio.

To the left off the foyer, two sets of corner French doors open into the front sitting room with walls of built-in bookcases and stucco dentil molding. A fireplace with fluted wood surround is flanked by two more folding French doors that lead to a sun room. The sun room has a wood beam ceiling and a stone fireplace with stone hearth. Both rooms have access to the formal dining room which has a stucco frame ceiling treatment.

Coffer ceiling accents the back sitting room or family room with ceiling paddle fans and additional canister lighting. Along one wall is a built-in desk flanked by fluted bookcases. The fireplace has a bookcase to one side and hidden media speakers on the other side. The fireplace has turquoise ceramic-tile surround and a wood mantel. Box window has panel accents and a window seat. Additional judges’ panels connect other bookcases on the opposite walls and compliments the frame threshold that leads to double glass-panel doors that open to the outside.

An island with pillar accents that support hanging cabinetry divides the kitchen and breakfast room. The hanging cabinets have glass-panel doors and are accessible from all four corners. An arched window with brick surround is the focal point of the breakfast room which has hardwood floor that continues into the kitchen.

Antique white cabinetry with contrasting brown cabinets fills two walls of the kitchen with the Sub-Zero refrigerator having the same matching white panel covering. Dark quartz countertops allow for plenty of work space. One window is above the sink while another window provides natural light to the preparation near the Wolf gas range. Connecting the kitchen and dining room is a butler’s pantry hallway with additional countertop, hanging cabinetry, linen drawers, and storage nooks. Tucked off the breakfast room is a charming wet bar in keeping with the architecture of the home with wood and distressed pantry, countertops, storage nooks and beverage cooler.

The formal staircase off the foyer has bold spindles and an ornate banister with rosette details. The railing wraps up to the second floor where triple arched windows and a wood-beam accented ceiling highlight the landing. Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms plus a sunny flexible space that is currently set up as an office are located on the second floor.

The primary bedroom has two six-foot closets and a walk-in closet. The primary bath features two updated single-sink vanities, a tub with ceramic-tile accents and a shower.

Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a tub/shower and another bedroom has its own bath with a tub/shower. A more casual staircase leads down from the second floor to a side-entry foyer.

Two staircases lead down to additional living space within the basement where terra cotta tile flooring fills the multipurpose room with a counter storage area and furniture nooks.

FACTS

Price: $1.495M

Directions: Far Hills Avenue to Rubicon Road, to right on Haver Road

Highlights: About 5,811 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths,1 half bath, wood floors, stone floor, gourmet kitchen, island, butler’s pantry, wet bar, built-ins, fireplaces, back staircase, flexible space, finished basement, enclosed porch, paver-brick patio, 2-car garage, 0.48 acres

More: Felix McGinnes and Jeanne Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage; 937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021, https://225haver.com