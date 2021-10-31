dayton-daily-news logo
X

2-bedroom condo includes attached garage

The stone-and-frame home has about 1,040 sq. ft. of living space. One of a 5-unit building in the Cottages of Beavercreek, the condominium has an attached, 2-car garage with extra off-street parking. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Caption
The stone-and-frame home has about 1,040 sq. ft. of living space. One of a 5-unit building in the Cottages of Beavercreek, the condominium has an attached, 2-car garage with extra off-street parking. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Homes Plus
By Kathy Tyler, Contributing Writer
37 minutes ago
Home enjoys sunroom and private patio

FEATURE HOME:

4454 COTTAGE PARK DRIVE, BEAVERCREEK

This open concept condominium has a flexible floor plan that allows for a room to have multiple uses depending on the need.

Listed for $269,900 by HER Realtors, the stone-and-frame unit has about 1,040 square feet of living space. One of a five-unit building in the Cottages of Beavercreek, the condominium at 4454 Cottage Park Drive has an attached, two-car garage with extra off-street parking. The unit is located opposite the fountain pond and has a white vinyl fence along a tree line for added backyard privacy.

A concrete walkway leads from the shared extra parking to a covered entry nook. The formal entry opens into a foyer with a guest closet and interior access to the two-car garage. Scratch-resistant, wood-laminate flooring fills the foyer and continues into the combined kitchen and great room.

White cabinetry with some hanging cabinets having glass panel doors surround appliances. Subway glass-tile backsplash accents the wall space between cabinets and countertops. There is a pantry cabinet and a coffee station. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. An island has a double sink, storage and breakfast bar seating for two.

Double doors off the kitchen open into a laundry area.

Open to the kitchen is the great room, which has a gas fireplace. The fireplace has a wood mantel and can be enjoyed from the kitchen, great room and the four-season, enclosed patio. Sliding patio doors open off the great room into the four-season room, which has screened windows with transoms and a concrete floor.

A second door opens from the sunroom to a concrete patio. Eight-foot vinyl fence adds privacy between the units backyard space.

Large sliding barn doors open off the kitchen into a multipurpose room. This room has a walk-in closet, a front-facing window and a private entrance to the full guest bath. The floor plan calls for this space to be a bedroom, but the double barn doors open the room into the main social areas, allowing for a more flexible use as either a small family room, a study or guest suite.

Off the great room is the entrance to the main bedroom, which has a box tray ceiling, rear-facing picture window and access to a private bathroom.

The bath has an oversized vanity with storage and a single-sink and solid-surface countertop. The walk-in fiberglass shower has glass doors, and the bath has wood-laminate flooring. There is a walk-in closet with organizers.

The two-car garage has an electronic opener and pull-down attic access. Double doors open into the home’s mechanical closet where there is gas, forced-air furnace, central air conditioning, a water heater and water softener.

BEAVERCREEK Price: $269,900

Directions: South on Ohio 83 (west Research Boulevard) toward Iron Horse Trail. Continues straight onto County Line Road, Turn left onto Cottage Park Drive, unit on the left

Highlights: About 1,040 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, vinyl flooring, open floor plan, multi-use room, island, enclosed porch, sun patio, semi-private backyard, 2-car garage, extra off-street common parking, homeowners association

For More Information

Tami Holmes

HER Realtors

(937) 506-8360

www.tami-holmes.com

Sliding patio doors open off the great room into the four-season room, which has screened windows with transoms and a concrete floor. A second door opens from the sunroom to a concrete patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER
Caption
Sliding patio doors open off the great room into the four-season room, which has screened windows with transoms and a concrete floor. A second door opens from the sunroom to a concrete patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

In Other News
1
Condominium home includes finished level
2
2-level living
3
Light-filled ranch
4
Full, finished lower level adds space to ranch
5
Kitchen, flooring among 2-story’s various updates

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top