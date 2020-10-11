2-bedroom ranch condo part of 4-unit building

FEATURE HOME:
5386 DUNMORE DRIVE, MIAMI TWP.
Part of a four-unit brick building, this ranch condominium is located at the end of a dead-end street that is the main entrance to the community. The location within Miami Twp. is close to nearby parks and shopping.
Listed for $35,900 by LeValley Realty, the brick condominium at 5386 Dunmore Drive has about 790 square feet of living space. The monthly homeowner’s association fee includes trash removal, water service and the use and upkeep of common areas and the outdoor swimming pool.
The U-shaped, four-unit design has a common walkway to each of the entrances. Each unit has an off-street parking spot in a shared parking lot, and there is designated guest parking.
The floor plan of this unit has front-facing bedroom windows and a side concrete patio that is partially surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. The back of the unit has an open tree-lined yard, providing more outside space and privacy.
Formal entry opens off the common walkway into a small foyer with guest closet and vinyl flooring. To the left is the combined living room and dining room. A picture window looks out to the front courtyard while sliding doors open to the private patio. Ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures hang above each room.
Tucked off the dining room is the step-saver kitchen with vinyl flooring. There is a double sink and range. Hanging cabinetry provides some storage while a pantry closet just off the dining room allows for more storage.
A hallway leads from the living room to the bedroom wing where two bedrooms and a full bath are located. The larger bedroom has a walk-in closet while the slightly smaller bedroom has a sliding-door closet. Both bedrooms and the living room have under-the-window, wall air conditioning units.
The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity, medicine cabinet and vinyl flooring.
A bi-fold closet off the hallway opens into the utility closet with the gas furnace, water heater and space for a stackable washer and dryer.
MIAMI TWP.
Price: $35,900
Directions: Ohio 741 to east on Alex-Bell Road to north on Dunmore Drive
Highlights: About 790 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, laundry hook-ups, ceiling paddle fans, concrete patio, assigned parking spot, condominium fee
For more information:
Bill LeValley
LeValley Realty
(937) 216-6351