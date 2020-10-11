2-bedroom ranch condo part of 4-unit building

The floor plan of this unit has front-facing bedroom windows and a side concrete patio that is partially surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. The back of the unit has an open tree-lined yard, providing more outside space and privacy.

Formal entry opens off the common walkway into a small foyer with guest closet and vinyl flooring. To the left is the combined living room and dining room. A picture window looks out to the front courtyard while sliding doors open to the private patio. Ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures hang above each room.

Tucked off the dining room is the step-saver kitchen with vinyl flooring. There is a double sink and range. Hanging cabinetry provides some storage while a pantry closet just off the dining room allows for more storage.

A hallway leads from the living room to the bedroom wing where two bedrooms and a full bath are located. The larger bedroom has a walk-in closet while the slightly smaller bedroom has a sliding-door closet. Both bedrooms and the living room have under-the-window, wall air conditioning units.

The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity, medicine cabinet and vinyl flooring.

A bi-fold closet off the hallway opens into the utility closet with the gas furnace, water heater and space for a stackable washer and dryer.

MIAMI TWP.

Price: $35,900

Directions: Ohio 741 to east on Alex-Bell Road to north on Dunmore Drive

Highlights: About 790 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, laundry hook-ups, ceiling paddle fans, concrete patio, assigned parking spot, condominium fee

For more information:

Bill LeValley

LeValley Realty

(937) 216-6351

www.levalleyrealty.com