2 entrances lead into brick 2-story with basement

Concrete walkways lead from the driveway to the more casual garage-side entry and wraps around to the original formal side entry.

Casual entry opens directly into the family room, which has hardwood flooring. A gas fireplace is surrounded by built-in storage cabinets, some having leaded-glass doors. French doors open to a four-season sun room with eight windows, wood flooring and a glass door that opens to a concrete patio. Both the sun room and the family room have skylights.

At the center of the house are the kitchen and breakfast room. Contemporary white cabinetry creates a U-shaped work area. The peninsula counter has a cooktop and offers a breakfast bar setting. Hanging cabinetry provides additional storage and a pantry closet is next to the wall ovens.

Bi-fold doors within the breakfast room open to the laundry hook-ups.

The kitchen has access to the formal dining room, a central hallway to the staircase to the upstairs and a back hallway that provides access to a half bath, the basement stairwell and a study that has built-in bookcases and countertop plus a door that opens to the sun room.

The formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a fluted-wood mantel and marble surround. Both the living room and dining room have hardwood flooring.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs. The main bedroom has a sliding-door closet. The adjoining dressing area has a second sliding-door closet and an extended single-sink vanity. The bathroom has been updated with a bureau sink and a fiberglass tub/shower. Three bedrooms have large closets, and two bedrooms have hardwood floors. The guest bath has been updated with a single-sink vanity with granite countertop, updated light fixtures, subway-tile accented walls that continue into the walk-in shower which has glass doors. The bathroom has ceramic-tile flooring and a linen nook that has room for a stackable washer and dryer.

The basement has been finished into a recreation room with paneled walls and carpeting. There is a bonus room with cabinet storage. Unfinished space includes the mechanical systems, a wash sink and built-in storage.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $279,000

Directions: West Alex-Bell Road to Estates Drive

Highlights: About 2,550 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wood floors, 2 fireplaces, study, two laundry areas, finished basement, four-season sun room, skylights, 2-car garage, large rear patio, fenced yard

