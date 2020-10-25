2-story features finished lower level, sun room, spacious great room

Interior details include arched walkways, rounded corners, custom woodwork, Canadian maple wood flooring with inlay carpeting, open dual direction staircase and volume ceilings with skylights.

The oversized garage has an epoxy-painted floor, elevated storage and separate storage nook for garden and recreational equipment.

Formal entry into the home is from an arched alcove with updated slate-tile flooring into a two-story foyer. An arched walkway opens into the secluded formal dining room with kitchen access. To the right is a dual-directional staircase with carpet-inlay wood steps accented by stained spindles and handrail that continues along the upper level open walkway overlooking the two-story great room.

The upstairs walkway leads to three bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom is currently set up as an office, which has French doors that open to the upper-level sun deck. Another bedroom has skylights, a dormer window nook and private entrance to the bath.

Arched openings with accent columns allow for the great room, kitchen and sun room to adjoin into a spacious area. Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with custom wood mantel and triple French doors open to the rear patio. Skylights within the vaulted ceiling provide natural light into the great room and upstairs walkway.

Antiqued ivory cabinetry with upper molding and rope trim complement the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. An angled peninsula breakfast bar is tiered with work counter installed with double sink and dishwasher.

An ornate wood hood vent covers a five-burner cooktop. Double ovens are stacked near a coffee station or buffet, which is near the dining room entrance. A wine rack is above the refrigerator nook, and there is a corner step-in pantry closet.

Box windows and triple French doors fill the adjoining sun room, allowing for panoramic views of the pond and woods while the French doors provide access to the pergola-covered patio. A hallway from the kitchen leads to a half bath, a laundry room and access to the two-car garage.

A first-floor bedroom offers a view of the pond. The bath has a jetted oval tub below skylights. Glass doors surround a ceramic-tile shower. Double vanities have granite counters with a dividing make-up desk and built-in towel shelves. Wood shelves surround the walk-in closet.

Nine-foot ceilings, large egress windows and an open floor plan with dedicated spaces highlight the lower level. The staircase ends within the family room with a corner, gas fireplace and a media nook with built-in cabinetry to hide speakers and equipment and surround a wall screen. A spindle and granite top pass-through opens the space and allows views into the dining area or game space of the wet bar area. Flooring treatment is hardwood and two large egress windows fill the room with natural light.

A curved granite peninsula bar wraps around the wet bar counter and cabinetry, which features glass shelves and stone backsplash. Double pocket doors open into a bonus room, which is currently set up as an exercise room but is plumbed for a possible second kitchen.

A hallway off the family room leads to a possible fourth bedroom with double sliding-door closets, a full bathroom with tub/shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring and a semi-finished combined workshop, utility and storage room. There is also a finished walk-in closet and under staircase storage access.

TROY

Price: $648,900

Directions: Ohio 41 west to left on Washington, left on Meadowpoint, right on Sedgwick Way

Highlights: About 5,015 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, great room, sun room, finished daylight basement, wet bar, media room, 2 gas fireplaces, sound system, workshop, volume ceilings, patio, pergola, upper-level deck, oversized 2-car garage, irrigation system, 0.63-acre lot, pond views, nearby walking path, security system

For more information:

Shirley Snyder

Galbreath Realtors

(937) 239-3749

www.ShirleySnyder.com