2-story features first-floor main bedroom suite

Formal entry opens directly into a great room, which is a combination of a living room and dining room. A vaulted ceiling peaks above the living room space, and tall windows fill the room with natural light. An open staircase has a wood-capped wall railing opening the formal space even more.

Sliding patio doors off the dining area open to a concrete patio and open back yard, which is accented by a corral fence. The yard has an irrigation system.

Tucked off the dining room is a step-saver kitchen with three walls of oak cabinetry that surround appliances that include a range, microwave and dishwasher. A double sink is below a window, and solid-surface countertops provide plenty of work space. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and several canister lights.

A hallway from the great room leads to a first-floor main bedroom with a private bathroom. The bedroom has a walk-in closet. The full bath features a tub/shower with subway ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

Also off the hallway are a half bathroom with single-sink vanity and a laundry room with access to the two-car garage.

The open staircase leads to a loft-like hallway where two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. The front bedroom has a ceiling paddle fan with remote. The back bedroom has a private bathroom with a tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and vinyl flooring.

A guest bath is accessible from the hallway and also has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. There is a double-door storage closet off the loft hallway.

Other updates include an updated hot water tank less than two years ago and a new roof installed about two years ago.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $228,500

Directions: South on Trebein Road, left on Turfland, left on Highland, left on Fairhill Court

Highlights: About 1,565 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, first-floor main bedroom, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, updated appliances, 2-car garage, rear concrete patio, hot water tank 2-years-old, irrigation system, 2-year-old roof, cul-de-sac, large back yard, homeowner association fee includes grass mowing, snow removal, use of swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis courts

For more information:

Jerry Williams

Wright-Patt Realty Inc.

(937) 478-7601

www.wright-patt.com