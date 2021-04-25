2-story includes covered porch, 3-car garage

Dark hardwood flooring fills the open foyer and continues into the living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. The foyer blends into the living room opening the floor plan while the open staircase to the second level adds to the space. Several windows fill the combined foyer, living room and dining room with natural light, and the dining room has a tray ceiling.

Accessible from the foyer hallway and the dining room, the combined kitchen and breakfast room stretches across the back of the house. Granite countertops complement the cabinetry, which includes an island and pantry.

Stainless-steel appliances include wall ovens, microwave, cooktop and a dishwasher. A double sink is below a window and lighting has been updated. The island has seating for two and storage.

Patio doors open from the breakfast room to the rear deck and fenced back yard.

Flooring treatment divides the breakfast area from the family room but still creates an open space. A gas fireplace is the centerpiece to the family room and has a fluted-wood mantel and ceramic hearth and surround. Built-in storage cabinets with countertops flank the fireplace and are below square windows.

Patio doors from the breakfast room open to the deck with built-in tiered flower boxes. The deck leads down to stone walkways and a fenced back yard. The back yard extends past the fence line. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Triple windows provide views of the back yard. Off the family room is a mudroom area with a guest closet and access to the three-car garage and a door off the breakfast room opens to the basement stairwell. The basement is unfinished.

Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and the laundry room are located on the second floor. The staircase ends in a loft-like hallway with an upstairs family room or sitting area. The three smaller bedrooms have access from this loft space. The two front bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, which features a tub/shower. A third bedroom is near the guest bath that is accessible from the hallway.

Located just to the right of the landing is the main bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling with plant shelf and corner windows. The private bathroom has an elevated double-sink vanity, a soaking tub below a picture window and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors. There is a walk-in closet, a linen closet and a toilet room.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $459,900

Directions: Ohio 48 to east on Nutt Road; about 1 mile turn right on Yearling Run South

Highlights: About 3,100 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, granite countertops, upstairs laundry, unfinished full basement, mudroom, 3-car garage, rear deck, fenced yard

