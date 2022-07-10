2-story on 1.33 acres has possible 5th bedroom

At the back, a multi-level wood deck overlooks the back yard, which includes a storage shed. Steps from the deck lead down to a tree-shaded brick patio with water feature that includes a small fish pond.

Combined Shape Caption At the back, a multi-level wood deck overlooks the back yard, which includes a storage shed. Steps from the deck lead down to a tree-shaded brick patio with water feature that includes a small fish pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption At the back, a multi-level wood deck overlooks the back yard, which includes a storage shed. Steps from the deck lead down to a tree-shaded brick patio with water feature that includes a small fish pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with light oak hardwood flooring. A semi-open staircase with light oak spindles offsets the formal living room from the foyer. To the right, a formal dining room has two windows and access into the kitchen.

Straight off the foyer hallway is the updated kitchen with oak cabinetry complemented by granite countertops. A single sink is below a window, and a peninsula counter offers breakfast bar seating for three. Ceramic-tile adds color with the mosaic-accented backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

A bi-fold door opens into a pantry closet, and a sliding barn door opens into the dining room. A bay bump-out allows for a breakfast room setting and transitions from the kitchen into the family room.

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the family room and arched windows flank the brick fireplace, creating a centerpiece to the family room as well as adjoining kitchen and breakfast room. The gas fireplace has a raised brick hearth and brick mantel.

Sliding patio doors open from the family room to the wooded rear deck as does a single door from the breakfast room.

Off the breakfast room is a laundry room with hanging cabinetry, a closet and access to the two-car garage.

Combined Shape Caption The updated kitchen features oak cabinetry complemented by granite countertops. A single sink is below a window, and a peninsula counter offers breakfast bar seating for three. A bay bump-out allows for a breakfast room setting and transitions from the kitchen into the family room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Combined Shape Caption The updated kitchen features oak cabinetry complemented by granite countertops. A single sink is below a window, and a peninsula counter offers breakfast bar seating for three. A bay bump-out allows for a breakfast room setting and transitions from the kitchen into the family room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A short hallway from the kitchen ends at a bonus room, which is set up as an office but could also be a fifth bedroom. Next to the bonus room is a full bathroom with a step-in shower and a single-sink vanity. Access to the basement is also from the hallway. The basement has potential recreational space and separate storage as mechanical systems are tucked way.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs on the second level. The main bedroom suite is just off the stairwell to the left and has a slight cathedral ceiling near the front arched window, perfect for a sitting area. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, a soaking tub below a window, a double-sink vanity and toilet nook.

The three other bedrooms have bi-fold closets, ceiling paddle fans and double windows. The secondary bath has a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $415,000

Directions: U.S. 40 (National Road) to south on Dog Leg Road, west side.

Highlights: About 2,630 sq. ft., 4 or 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, pantry closet, wood flooring, ceramic-tile flooring, cathedral ceiling, unfinished basement, HVAC 2021, multi-level deck, paver-brick patio, water feature, 2-car garage, storage shed, well and septic, 1.33 acres

For more information:

Tim Stammen

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 271-4608

https://hometownrealty.yourkwoffice.com