2-story on cul-de-sac beside golf course

A paver-brick driveway leads up to the two-car garage, and extra guest parking is built into the cul-de-sac island nearby.

Arched glass double doors open into a foyer with slate-stone flooring. A chandelier is accented by a rosette, and crown molding accents the wainscoting that surrounds the walkway into the formal dining room, which is open to the left.

Pocket doors open to a secluded sitting room or study, which has a picture window, media outlets and in-ceiling speakers. The dining room has bamboo flooring and a lighted display nook with glass shelves.

The entry hallway ends within the two-story great room. A wall of windows fills the room with natural light, and a wrought-iron, candle chandelier hangs above the sitting space. Pillar-accented bookcases flank the gas fireplace, and detailed woodwork creates the mantel. Bamboo wood flooring fills the great room and continues into the adjoining kitchen and breakfast room.

White cabinets with dark granite countertops provide plenty of work space and complement the cabinetry within the great room. Tall corner windows create a sunny breakfast room, which has built-in bench seats. A double sink is below a window, and a vegetable sink is built into the large island that also houses the microwave and has roll-out shelves.

Hanging lights are above the island and breakfast. There is a pantry closet and a glass door opens off the breakfast nook out to a covered porch with panoramic views of the back yard and golf course.

Off the great room is a short hallway that leads to the main bedroom, a full bath room, a laundry room and the garage access. The main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a wall of windows and patio doors that lead to the rear, paver-brick patio and bamboo flooring. The private bathroom has a corner whirlpool tub below three square windows, two elevated single-sink vanities, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

Upstairs are a study, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors open into the study, which has two skylights built into the angled ceiling, a wall of built-in bookcases below the skylights and a sliding-door closet.

One bedroom has a cathedral ceiling with paddle fan and a walk-in closet. And the third bedroom has triple windows and a walk-in closet. The full divided bath has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass door, a white vanity with single-sink and granite countertop and ceramic-tile flooring.

Three bedrooms, two full baths, half bath, cathedral ceilings, forming dining room with crown molding front study room behind pocket doors, kitchen with plenty of cabinetry center island breakfast nook with built-in bench seats Two-story great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelves, bamboo flooring, main bedroom has walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, double sink vanity walk-in shower.

