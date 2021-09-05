2-story with volume ceilings includes finished basement

he dining room has a tray ceiling with crown molding and a chair rail. Tucked off the foyer in the opposite direction is a secluded living room.

The semi-open staircase offsets the foyer from the back of the house where the ceiling vaults into a two-story great room. A gas fireplace is the centerpiece to the room with its double fluted wood mantel that creates an artwork nook. The fireplace has granite hearth and surround.

Windows flank the fireplace, and an extended plant shelf above the second mantel has triple windows filling not only the great room with additional natural light but the upstairs catwalk.

Tucked off the great room is a U-shaped kitchen with oak cabinetry and granite countertops. A window is above a double sink, and corner cabinets have glass-panel doors. Stone tile accents the walls space, and there is a small island for additional storage and workspace.

Stainless-steel appliances include a gas range with hood vent, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a planning desk and a double-door pantry closet. The breakfast room has patio doors that open to the balcony deck and back yard.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are upstairs. The main bedroom suite has a tray ceiling and double doors that open into the private bathroom. The bath features a corner tub below two windows, a double-sink vanity, a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors.

Next to the main bedroom is the laundry room with a wash tub and hanging cabinetry.

Across the catwalk are three more bedrooms, all of which has double sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans. The guest bath features a walk-in shower and a double-sink vanity.

The basement has been finished into a recreation room with a media shelf and a closet. There are two windows that are above grade, and added lighting includes sconces and canister lights. A bonus room is tucked off one corner and could be a fifth bedroom. There is also a full bathroom, which has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

LIBERTY TWP. Price: $580,000

Directions: Kylee Station Road to south on Yankee Road to right on Hawthorne Reserves to right on Dantawood Lane

Highlights: About 4,000 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, finished lower level, recreation room, second-floor laundry, rear deck, 3-car garage, 0.46-acre lot, homeowners association, Lakota school district

