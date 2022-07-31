2-story’s finished basement offers rec room

To the left, French doors open into a formal living room or possibly a study. Detailed woodwork accents one wall.

Straight off the foyer is the combined kitchen, breakfast room and family room. The same detailed woodwork fills the longest wall of the family room. Windows flank a gas fireplace, which has a fluted wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. The fireplace can be enjoyed from all three rooms.

Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to the stamped patio and deep back yard. The privacy fence surrounds the yard, and there is a storage shed.

Back inside, a large kitchen island offers storage and breakfast bar space. Teardrop light features hang above the island. White cabinetry is complemented by dark countertops and copper mosaic tiles accent the wall space. A window is above the double sink, and appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.

Off the kitchen is a short hallway that ends within the dining room. A door opens into a laundry room, which has bead-board accented walls and storage racks.

Another door off the kitchen opens to the two-car garage, which is extra deep and has a storage nook.

A door off the family room opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement, which has been finished into a recreation room and multipurpose room. The basement has glass-block windows, finished walls and ceiling. There is a built-in media center with open bookcases and cabinetry along one wall.

Wood-laminate flooring covers most of the basement, and former carpeting has been removed to expose the concrete floor in the other half. An exercise area has been set up near a full bathroom. The bath features a walk-in fiberglass shower with glass doors, a solid-surface sink and counter on an elevated vanity and wood-laminate flooring. An unfinished room offers storage and has the home’s mechanical systems.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second level. The main bedroom has private bath with a double-sink vanity, a soaking tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.

VANDALIA

Price: $374,900

Directions: South Dixie Drive to west on Stonequarry Road to left on Ashworth Drive

Highlights: About 2,990 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, wood-laminate flooring, kitchen island, study, finished basement, glass-block windows, walk-in closets, fenced back yard, patio, basketball half-court patio, 2-car garage.

For more information:

Ashlee Bishop

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 558-6420

https://ashleebsells.kw.com