2-story’s finished basement offers rec room

1621 ASHWORTH DRIVE, VANDALIA
It’s surprisingly open within this Colonial two-story home in the Ashbury Farms subdivision of Vandalia.
Listed for $374,900 by Keller Williams Home Town Realty, the brick-and-frame house at 1621 Ashworth Drive has about 2,990 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement. A covered porch stretches across the front of the house, and the privacy-fence surrounded back yard has a stamped concrete patio and a concrete basketball half-court.
Formal entry opens off the front porch into a foyer hallway with wood-laminate flooring that continues throughout the main level. The main-level flooring was installed in 2020. Open off the foyer is the formal dining room with a chandelier and crown molding.
To the left, French doors open into a formal living room or possibly a study. Detailed woodwork accents one wall.
Straight off the foyer is the combined kitchen, breakfast room and family room. The same detailed woodwork fills the longest wall of the family room. Windows flank a gas fireplace, which has a fluted wood mantel and ceramic-tile surround. The fireplace can be enjoyed from all three rooms.
Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to the stamped patio and deep back yard. The privacy fence surrounds the yard, and there is a storage shed.
Back inside, a large kitchen island offers storage and breakfast bar space. Teardrop light features hang above the island. White cabinetry is complemented by dark countertops and copper mosaic tiles accent the wall space. A window is above the double sink, and appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.
Off the kitchen is a short hallway that ends within the dining room. A door opens into a laundry room, which has bead-board accented walls and storage racks.
Another door off the kitchen opens to the two-car garage, which is extra deep and has a storage nook.
A door off the family room opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement, which has been finished into a recreation room and multipurpose room. The basement has glass-block windows, finished walls and ceiling. There is a built-in media center with open bookcases and cabinetry along one wall.
Wood-laminate flooring covers most of the basement, and former carpeting has been removed to expose the concrete floor in the other half. An exercise area has been set up near a full bathroom. The bath features a walk-in fiberglass shower with glass doors, a solid-surface sink and counter on an elevated vanity and wood-laminate flooring. An unfinished room offers storage and has the home’s mechanical systems.
Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second level. The main bedroom has private bath with a double-sink vanity, a soaking tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.
VANDALIA
Price: $374,900
Directions: South Dixie Drive to west on Stonequarry Road to left on Ashworth Drive
Highlights: About 2,990 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, wood-laminate flooring, kitchen island, study, finished basement, glass-block windows, walk-in closets, fenced back yard, patio, basketball half-court patio, 2-car garage.
