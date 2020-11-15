2-story’s semi-finished, walk-out basement adds space

Recent updates were made to the heat pump this year and a new roof installed in November. The kitchen has granite countertops and some stainless-steel appliances and an upstairs bathroom has been updated.

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with parquet wood flooring, an open staircase, wood-beam accented ceiling with ceiling fan. The staircase leads up to a loft hallway where two bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. The larger bedroom has two walk-in closets, a glass door that opens to the rear balcony deck, a linen closet and access to a divided full bathroom.

The bath has an elevated bureau vanity with double sinks inside a solid-surface countertop, two oval mirrors and a tub/shower with mosaic-glass tile surround. The other half has a separate mosaic-glass tile surround shower and toilet. The other bedroom has access to the full bath that is accessible from the hallway.

From the foyer on the main level, the formal dining room is directly to the right. Double doors open from the dining room into the family room and the eat-in kitchen. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and adjoining bay bump-out breakfast room.

A small island offers breakfast bar seating and light cherry cabinetry fills two walls and surrounds updated appliances. There is a double sink below a front-facing window. Granite countertops offer plenty of work space and appliances include two wall ovens, a dishwasher, cooktop and refrigerator.

Off the kitchen is access to a half bath, a laundry room with wash sink and folding counter and interior access to the oversized, four-car garage. The side-entry garage has a storage or workshop nook, side service door and pull-down attic access.

The family room has a vaulted ceiling with skylights and wood-beam accents. A stone, wood-burning fireplace has a wood beam mantel and raised hearth. Tucked into one corner is a wet bar with hanging cabinets above.

A hallway from the family room leads to a more formal living room with wood-burning fireplace and ends with access to two bedrooms and a full bath. One bedroom has a wall of closets and private access to the full bath, allowing for a possible first-floor main bedroom.

A door from the foyer opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement. The full basement has finished walls, exposed ceiling and a concrete floor. A full bathroom has a step-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Mechanical systems are tucked into one area of the basement and there are some designated closet or storage areas. A door opens from the basement to a concrete stairwell to the back yard.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $550,000

Directions: National Road west to south on Dog Leg Road, house on right side of road

Highlights: About 3,750 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, volume ceilings, skylights, wet bar, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, first-floor bedroom option, walk-out basement, semi-finished basement, roof 2020, heat pump 2020, 4-car garage, balcony deck, concrete patio, fenced yard, circular paved driveway, 11.77 acres, double parcel

For more information:

Tim Stammen

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 271-4608

www.timstammen.com