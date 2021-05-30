2-story’s walk-out lower level features rec, bonus rooms

The Greenleaf Village neighborhood has a community swimming pool and clubhouse.

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with an open staircase to the right and a detailed floor medallion within the light wood flooring that continues into the central hallway, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. Spindles accent the stairwell that leads to the upper and lower levels as well as the upstairs loft and catwalk hallway.

To the left, the formal dining room has an octagon tray ceiling while straight off the foyer is the great room with triangular ceiling treatment near the windows and vaulted ceiling to allow the open catwalk hallway above. Tucked into one corner of the great room is a gas fireplace with a wood-cap mantel ceramic-tile surround.

Accessible from one end of the central hallway is a half bathroom and entry into the first-floor main bedroom. The bedroom has a tray ceiling and room for a sitting area. The private bathroom features a whirlpool tub below a glass-block window, a double-sink vanity, a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower.

Off the hallway in the opposite direction is the entrance to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen is U-shaped in design with white cabinetry and complementing countertops that create a peninsula breakfast bar between the kitchen and breakfast room. Cabinets include an appliance garage, lazy Susan and separate planning desk. There is a small pantry closet and a double-sink is below a window. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. The breakfast room has a bay bump-out design for extra sitting space and sliding patio doors open to the balcony wooden deck.

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to the interior access of the three-car garage and a laundry room with a separate half bathroom.

The lower level has been finished into the recreation room with daylight and above-grade windows. A bar is tucked into one corner of the room. A bonus room has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom offers a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. There is a closet and a storage area divided off the unfinished utility room.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located off the end of the upstairs catwalk. At the top of the staircase is a loft sitting area, and the three bedrooms and bath are off the opposite side. One bedroom has a sliding-door closet while the other two bedrooms have two single-door closets. The bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

SPRINGBORO

Price: $429,000

Directions: Lytle Five Points to south on Country Club, east on Greenleaf, north on Tantara Circle

Highlights: About 3,930 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, volume ceilings, spacious kitchen, first-floor main bedroom, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, loft, walk-out lower level, recreation room, bonus room, 3-car garage, covered patio, wooden deck, new roof to be installed June 2021, cul-de-sac

