3-bedroom home with walk-out basement set on 1.77 acres

The 1.77-acre property has woods and a natural spring as well as a fenced back yard, two wooden decks, a terrace garden with stepping stones and a brick patio surrounded by a brick privacy wall. There are two storage sheds, and concrete walkways to the front porch and side deck were installed in 2021.

Vinyl windows and updated exterior doors are throughout the home.

Formal entry opens off the front porch into an entry pad between the living room and the kitchen. Wood flooring fills the entry and continues into the kitchen to the left. Cabinetry and solid-surface countertops create an L-shaped design with a double sink below a window and plenty of work space surrounding appliances that include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A side door opens to a balcony wooden deck with access to the front yard.

The living room has several windows to allow for plenty of natural light. There are textured walls and wood trim accents. The living room has a furniture nook, a closet and hallway access.

A hallway leads from the foyer, past the living room to a staircase to the second level. Off the hallway are the first-floor main bedroom suite and an updated full bathroom. The bedroom has a rear-facing window and a full wall, double-door closet.

The bathroom has a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors. There is a frosted transom window above the shower. A bureau vanity has a single sink with complementing mirror and light fixtures, and there is a large built-in medicine and linen cabinet.

Two bedrooms are upstairs. Knotty-pine paneling gives the rooms character, and the floor plan offers a variety of uses. The staircase wraps up to one bedroom, which has a large closet, a rear-facing window and a slightly angled ceiling. A couple of steps up from the room, a door opens into the second room, which has a window and a more angled ceiling.

Another door off the main-level hallway opens to a bonus room currently set up as an office or study. The design also allows for a possible family room or hobby area. A window looks over the side yard, and a door opens to a patio with a step-up to a private wooden deck. A couple of steps down leads to the brick patio with privacy wall, and the steps continue down through the terrace garden to the fenced back yard.

The basement opens to the brick patio and is accessible from a hidden stairwell from the central hallway. The basement has the laundry services, the home’s mechanical systems, including gas forced-air furnace and central air conditioning, as well as storage options and a workshop space.

