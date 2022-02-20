3rd bedroom possible in renovated ranch

FEATURE HOME:
3777 KINGSWOOD DRIVE, KETTERING
A total renovation of this brick ranch included a redesign of the floor plan by adding a possible third bedroom and a bonus room that connects the garage and the enclosed porch.
Listed for $179,895 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the ranch at 3777 Kingswood Drive in Kettering has about 1,285 square feet of living space with the additions. The majority of the renovations have been made to the interior while a few exterior renovations will soon be completed.
The roof is about 5 years old, and the fascia and soffits have been refinished. All exterior doors and interior doors have been replaced. The current garage door is rough, but a new one is on a delayed order.
A concrete driveway leads up to the side of the house and wraps around to the garage at the back of the house. A wooden privacy fence with a double-door gate surrounds a large back yard with a couple of mature trees.
The house has neutral carpeting and wood-laminate flooring. Interior doors to bedrooms, and closets have been replaced. Some windows have been replaced with vinyl double-hung windows. Light fixtures, some with ceiling fans, are new.
Formal entry opens into the living room with a small entry pad and guest closet at the front door. A picture window provides plenty of natural light, and a side window allows for a possible dining area nook.
Straight back, the kitchen has been totally replaced with white cabinetry and complementing gray countertops. A double sink is below a window, and the U-shaped design wraps around stainless-steel appliances, allowing plenty of counter space and cabinetry, including a lazy Susan. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.
The kitchen has wood vinyl flooring that continues into a bonus room, which has the laundry hook-ups. The room is large enough for a hobby area and provides access to an enclosed porch, the garage and a possible third bedroom.
The large room has a wall of vinyl replacement windows and there is a double-sliding door closet. The room is large and could be set up as a family room or media area.
The garage has brick walls, windows, a work bench area, storage, a rear service door that opens to the private side and back yard. The overhead door is to be replaced and opens out to the side.
The enclosed porch has a concrete floor, wood-plank walls and screen-enclosed windows and a door that opens to the side driveway.
A hallway from the living room leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bath has been totally replaced with a fiberglass tub/shower, a narrow vanity with solid-surface sink, complementing mirror, light scones, hardware and toilet. The flooring is wood vinyl. The linen closet is just outside the bathroom.
Both bedrooms are about the same size, have sliding-door closets and neutral carpeting. One bedroom has a built-in display nook that was a former window opening.
KETTERING
Price: $179,895
Open house: Feb. 20, 1-3 p.m.
Directions: East Dorothy Lane to south on Woodman to west on Doris Drive to left on Kingswood Drive or East Stroop Road to north on Kingswood Drive
Highlights: About 1,285 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, carpeting and wood vinyl flooring, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with fiberglass tub/shower, bonus room, updated HVAC, updated water heater, roof 5 years old, enclosed porch, 2-car garage, privacy fence, private back yard, concrete patio and driveway
