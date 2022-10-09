4-bedroom, brick ranch offers spacious social areas

Recent updates have been made to both bathrooms within the past five years. Vinyl windows are throughout, and the roof has been replaced. An electric, forced-air furnace and central air conditioning are less than 10 years old and have been regularly serviced. The water heater was new in 2018.

Formal entry opens into an entry hallway with a wood-grain tile flooring entry pad. To the left, the formal areas are open to each other, creating a spacious room with double front-facing windows. The dining area has a hanging light fixture and quick access to the kitchen area.

The foyer hallway has a guest closet and branches into the bedroom wing as well as wraps around to the kitchen.

The kitchen has two walls of cabinetry that wrap around stainless-steel appliances, which include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a pantry cabinet and microwave shelf. Wood-laminate flooring fills the kitchen. Two windows fill the room with natural light with one being above the double sink and the other above the extended countertop.

A single door opens off the kitchen out to the backyard patio and the open yard. Access to the garage is also from the kitchen. The two-car garage has an electric door opener, side storage and pull-down attic access.

A utility room with washer and dryer included with the sale of the home is easily accessible from the kitchen and bedroom wing hallway.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located off the hallway. The main bedroom suite is at the front corner of the house and has two, double-door closets and two front-facing windows. The private bathroom has been updated with a walk-in fiberglass shower with glass doors, a single-sink vanity with solid-surface countertop, matching mirrored medicine cabinet and light fixture.

Three bedrooms are close in size, each having a double-door closet. The guest bath has a tub/shower, single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

MONROE TWP.

Price: $319,900

Directions: North Dixie Drive to Lightner Road to right on Peters to Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road or from National Road to north on Frederick Pike to east on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road

Highlights: About 1,860 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, stainless-steel appliances, formal areas, updated bathrooms, 2-car garage, extra-parking pad, storage shed, paver-brick patio, 0.71-acre lot, well and septic, electric forced-air furnace, central air conditioning, vinyl windows

For more information

Lisa Nishwitz

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 266-3440

www.LisaNishwitz.com