4-bedroom home offers outdoor fun with pool, deck, patio and firepit

Updated stone gardens accent the covered front porch, and a concrete driveway leads to the three-car, attached garage. A wooden privacy fence surrounds the back yard where there is a wooden deck, a paver-brick patio with fire pit and a separate fenced-in swimming pool. The 15-by-30-foot in-ground swimming pool has an updated motor, liner and sand-filter.

Exterior updates include the overhead garage door, several windows, lighting and trim. Interior updates were made to the bathrooms, the kitchen, the great room fireplace and laundry room.

Formal entry opens into the foyer with an open wood staircase with spindle accents that ascend to the catwalk hallway. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the formal dining room and the formal living room or study. The study has a picture window and a vaulted ceiling while the dining room has an enlarged tray ceiling and carpeting inlaid into the hardwood floor.

At the end of the foyer hallway and under the catwalk is the great room that has a wall of tall windows and a vaulted ceiling with two paddle ceiling fans. Wooden spindles accent the upstairs catwalk hallway. A triple-sided, gas fireplace has been redesigned with stack stone and shipboard surround, a built-in display shelf and accent lighting. The fireplace allows a transition from the great room into the breakfast room and kitchen.

An in-ground swimming pool has an updated liner, motor and sand-filter in 2018. The back yard is surrounded by a wooden privacy fence with a second wood picket fence around the pool. There is a wooden deck and paver-brick patio. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room to the wooden deck and patio area. Wood-laminate flooring fills the breakfast room and continues into the kitchen, laundry hallway room and half bathroom.

A peninsula countertop allows for breakfast bar seating for three and kitchen-side storage and work space. Triple windows are above the double sink and the vaulted ceiling has additional hanging light fixtures. Painted cabinetry complements the countertops, and stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave.

Off the kitchen, the hallway opens into a laundry area with its built-in storage bench and locker. The half bath has an updated single-sink vanity and toilet. Access to the three-car garage is off the laundry room.

Off the great room is the first-floor main bedroom, which has a vaulted ceiling. The private bathroom has been updated with a corner whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround, two separate single-sink vanities with matching medicine cabinets and light bars, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, ceramic-tile flooring and a walk-in closet.

At the end of the foyer hallway and under the catwalk is the great room that has a wall of tall windows and a vaulted ceiling with 2 paddle ceiling fans. A triple-sided, gas fireplace has been redesigned with stack stone and shipboard surround, a built-in display shelf and accent lighting. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Three more bedrooms and an updated bathroom are on the second floor. All three bedrooms have sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans. The upstairs bathroom has been updated with a granite-top vanity with large bowl sink, stone-tile backsplash and ceramic-tile surround tub/shower.

Off the foyer is a door that opens to the hidden staircase to the basement, which has been finished into a recreation room and a bonus room. Window wells have been trimmed in wood to match the wood beam accented ceiling and support beams. The support beams create separation within the long room, allowing for a game area and sitting space. A bonus room has a closet, carpeting and a faux-brick accented wall.

An unfinished room has plenty of storage and access to the home’s mechanical systems, which were updated in 2014. The heat pump was installed in 2019 and the thermostat replaced in 2020.

CLAYTON

Price: $345,000

Directions: North Main Street to Old Salem Road, right on Dominican Drive, left on Pugliese Place

Highlights: About 3,470 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, first-floor main bedroom, eat-in kitchen, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, study, finished basement, recreation room, bonus room, 3-car garage, rear deck, paver-brick patio, in-ground swimming pool, fenced yard

For more information:

Kim Maiken

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 657-2896

www.sibcycline.com/kmaik