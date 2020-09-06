4-bedroom home redesigned with addition, updated items

Listed for $489,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the farmhouse has updated landscaping and a new garden shed. In 2018, a new roof and windows were installed, two furnaces were added, and the total renovation including the addition was made.

A wide, wrap-around covered porch starts at the diagonally set formal entry with side-lights. The porch wraps around the original farm house, across the front, along the side and extends for much of the back.

Inside, the entry parlor has hand-carved wood plank flooring and connects the old with the new, keeping the original charm but offering modern gathering spaces. Painted ornate woodwork trims the doorway into the original farmhouse’s living room, which has refinished hardwood flooring, tall windows with painted ornate molding and a painted stone fireplace with wood-beam mantel.

A lower-level room was converted into a first-floor main bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The bath has a bureau vanity with double-sinks, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, built-in shelves and double-door linen closet.

A frosted swinging door opens to the enclosed porch with slate-tile flooring, coffered ceiling and laundry hook-ups. This part of the house connects with the wrap-around porch and extends throughout the addition.

Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The smallest bedroom has a wall of built-in storage between two small closets. The updated bathroom has subway-tile surround tub/shower, a single-sink vanity, a coffered ceiling and knotty-pine wood flooring.

Accessible from the entry parlor or through French doors from a wooden deck near the garage is the addition that features the main social areas. While the addition features updated cabinetry, countertops, flooring and lighting, the new features blend well with the original details.

At the center is the kitchen with marble countertops on white shaker-style cabinetry that creates four work stations. A buffet has a china hutch and bottle rack within the hanging cabinets that flank a window. Drawers and cabinets surround a below-counter microwave. A ceramic-tile backsplash of gray and white creates a zig-zag pattern. On the opposite counter is a gas range, and a pillar accents the space with the branch that features the sink and dishwasher.

There is a coffee bar and pantry cabinets next to the refrigerator. A center island has seating for two and additional storage.

Lantern light-fixtures hang from the vaulted ceiling above the dining room, which has a vaulted ceiling and wall of windows that provide panoramic views of the neighboring farm fields.

Wood-beams stretch across the adjoining family room and ship-board surrounds the French doors that act as the more casual entrance to the house. Wood flooring complements the wood ceiling beams, creating a warm cozy family room setting. Along one wall is a brick fireplace with an oversized wood mantel. The fireplace has multiple glass-door openings allowing for a wood bin, a smoker and an oversized fire pit with wrought-iron swinging pot hanger. Next to the fireplace is a built-in media center with shelves and cabinetry that match the kitchen cabinetry. Off the family room is a half bathroom.

The laundry room is accessible from the dining room as well as the main bath. Off the laundry room is a glass door that opens to a semi screen-enclosed porch with slate-tile flooring and ceiling paddle fan. The screened-porch connects to the wrap-around porch.

A spiral staircase from the laundry room circles to the finished basement. At the landing is a room with a daylight window, wood flooring and access to unfinished storage rooms. An antique door opens from the bonus room into a walk-in wine cellar with exposed brick wall, a window and built-in storage.

A multipurpose room has wood-laminate flooring and an abundance of canister lights. This space could be a recreation room, exercise room or finished storage space. A door from this room leads to a hallway, which has access to the home’s mechanical systems including two furnaces and central air conditioning.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $489,900

Directions: Dayton Xenia Road or Trebein Road to Ankeney Road, the house is off the main road on a shared private drive

Highlights: About 3,790 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, half bath, 2 fireplaces, pellet stove, windows and roof 2018, first-floor main bedroom, wine cellar, recreation room, sun room, updated kitchen, wrap-around porch, shed, 2-car garage, 0.98 acres

For more information:

Ruthanne Link

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 271-2139

www.ruthannelink.irongaterealtors.com