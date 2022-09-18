4 bedrooms, walk-out lower level highlight 2-story

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with polished tile flooring. To the right is the formal living room and to the left, a formal dining room. A semi-open staircase has contrasting white spindles with wood-stained railing and steps.

Straight off the foyer hallway is the combined family room, breakfast area and kitchen. Separated by flooring treatment, the family room has a gas fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and fluted wood mantel. Triple windows provide views of the back yard. The flooring transitions to ceramic tile within the breakfast room and kitchen. Triple patio doors open from the breakfast room to a balcony wooden deck that has steps to the back yard.

Cabinetry fills every space within the kitchen and provides space for a coffee station and planning desk. There is a corner appliance garage and a window above the sink. An island has a glass-top cooktop and an extended counter for two-seat bar setting. Subway tile accents wall space around the window.

Appliances include wall ovens and a dishwasher. There is a double-door pantry closet, and double doors open from the kitchen into the formal dining room

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to a laundry room with a folding counter, a wash sink and storage cabinets. Access to the three-car garage is off this hallway. A half bathroom is off the foyer hallway.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom suite has two closets with one being a walk-in. Through double doors, the private bathroom has a walk-in fiberglass shower, a separate soak tub, two single-sink vanities with one having a make-up desk and a linen closet.

The other three bedrooms have large closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower and two single-sink vanities.

A door off the kitchen area opens to the stairwell to the lower level. At the bottom of the stairwell, a hallway allows access to a full bathroom, a flex-space room that passes through to the recreation room and wraps around to the recreation room. Five daylight windows and double glass doors fill the recreation room with natural light. Ceramic tile creates an entry pad to the patio doors that open to the backyard, concrete patio.

A door off the recreation room opens into a bonus room, which has a walk-in closet. The flex-space room could be used as a media room or office area. The full bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass doors and a single-sink vanity.

CENTERVILLE

Price: $499,999

Directions: Wilmington Pike to west on Briggs Road to right on Leeds Circle

Highlights: About 3,830 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, walk-in closets, finished walk-out lower level, recreation room, bonus room, concrete patio, wooden balcony deck, 3-car garage, tree-lined back yard, fire pit, cul-de-sac. 0.22-acre lot

For more information

Mike Palmer

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 416-9342

www.mikepalmer.irongaterealtors.com