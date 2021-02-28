4 levels offer distinctive design elements, modern conveniences

While built around 1900, the house has been updated with smart-home technology, including an alarm system, thermostat and door locks. There is a whole-house generator, tank-less water heater and an irrigation system.

Many of the original construction designs have been maintained, including carved ceiling medallions, stained-glass windows, quality workmanship in wood trim and baseboards, hardwood floors, solid wood pocket doors, built-in storage and carved fireplace mantels.

Updates have been made to the kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and detailed tile flooring. The full bathrooms offer walk-in ceramic-tile showers and spacious vanities. Custom entry doors have leaded-glass windows, and a turret blends within the floor plan while offering quaint bonus flexible spaces.

The basement has been transformed into an apartment to include a family room with fireplace, a sleeping space, an exercise room, a full bathroom and a laundry room. The basement has glass-block windows, painted exposed floor joists, textured stone walls, paneled interior walls with built-ins, tile flooring and a single door that opens to the back yard from under the deck.

Formal entry opens into the grand foyer with stained-glass windows highlighting the open wooden staircase to the right. A built-in bench seat with storage is tucked between the guest closet and the stairwell opening and is surrounded by wainscoting.

A decorative fireplace has a marble hearth and surround plus a wood-carved mantel.

Pocket doors open off the foyer into the formal living room, which has roping detailed ceiling carvings and ornate wall frames. Wood trim accents the turret seating nook and in-laid carpeting is set within the woven wood flooring. A decorative fireplace has a double mantel and wrought-iron cover.

A second set of pocket doors opens into the formal dining room, which has a different ceiling medallion trim with a brass-chain light-fixture at the center. Another decorative fireplace is tucked into one corner, and there is a linen closet.

Straight off the foyer and accessible through pocket doors from the dining room is the family room or parlor. A leaded-glass door opens to the outside from the more casual driveway entrance. Tucked into the opposite corner is a built-in bar with wood-carved pillars and accents.

A short hallway leads to the kitchen, breakfast nook and a half bathroom. Mosaic-tile creates a textured design within the center of the kitchen, which has dark granite countertops and walnut cabinetry.

A peninsula counter has the sink and dishwasher on the kitchen side and allows for breakfast-bar seating. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave and refrigerator. Track lighting accents the tongue-and-groove wood ceiling that extends into the breakfast nook, where a sliding patio door opens to the rear deck and patio back yard.

A back staircase leads from the kitchen to the second level where there are four bedrooms and a full bathroom. The main bedroom has the turret bump-out and a decorative fireplace. The smallest bedroom has access to the covered balcony porch. The full bath features a large ceramic-tile, walk-in shower and a bureau vanity with solid-surface sink.

Access to the third level is through a bedroom, which is set up as a sitting room. The hidden staircase ends within a recreation room with several window nooks, support beams and angled ceilings for a variety of design space. Tucked into one corner is a bright sitting room with a dome ceiling as this room is the top of the turret.

There is a bonus room that could be a hobby room, bedroom room or walk-in storage.

OAKWOOD

Price: $530,000

Directions: From Far Hills Avenue and Patterson Road intersection, head northwest on Far Hills toward Harman Avenue, turn slight right onto Oakwood Avenue or Brown Street becomes Oakwood Avenue, south of Irving Avenue

Highlights: About 5,000 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, decorative fireplaces, original built-ins, updated bathrooms, third-floor recreation room, turret sitting room, walkout finished basement, glass-block windows, smart-home technology, rear deck, patio detached 2-car garage with driveway street access

For more information:

James Shelton or Jon Murray

Better Homes and Gardens Big Hill Real Estate

(937) 768-9610 or (937) 654-7355

www.JonMurrayGroup.com