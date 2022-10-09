4-season room, full basement add living space

White columns accent the formal front entry, which opens into a foyer with a semi-open staircase, crown molding, chair rail and slate-tile flooring. To the right, the formal dining room has detailed crown molding and ceiling roping around a hanging light fixture. Hardwood flooring fills the room, and a floor-to-ceiling window allows in natural light.

The same light hardwood flooring fills the formal living room to the left. The room has three floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace with marble surround and a dentil wood mantel. The fireplace is flanked by two of the windows and has a gas starter.

Built-in bookcases and cabinetry surround French doors at one end of the living room, offering plenty of display space and storage. The French doors open to a four-season room, which is one-step off the living room. Several windows provide panoramic views of the back yard. Wood beams accent the ceiling, and a painted-brick plant box is built into one corner. The room has carpeting, baseboard heat option and a single door that opens to the courtyard patio.

Completing the circular main-level floor plan, the family room connects the living room and kitchen and offers a cozy setting with a brick fireplace. Wood paneling accents the wall space surrounding the fireplace, which has a wood-burning insert and a wood mantel. A tall window and double-glass doors flank the fireplace. The glass doors open to the courtyard patio.

A spindled accented partial wall divides the family room from the kitchen, which has access to the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has space for everything. Two countertops with drawers flank a window and have screen-accented display cabinets above. A window is above the double sink and cabinetry wraps round the cooktop and refrigerator. Granite countertops complement the cabinetry, which also includes a planning station.

An island has a butcher-block countertop, attached pot rack and lockable cabinet doors. Appliances include wall ovens, a warming drawer, dishwasher and refrigerator. Terra cotta-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into a nearby half bathroom.

The laundry room has hanging cabinetry, a wash tub and includes the washer and dryer. Access to the two-car garage is off the kitchen. The garage has an elevated storage area and side service door.

A door off the foyer hallway opens to the hidden staircase to the finished basement. Half the basement has been finished into a recreation room with a peninsula bar counter, paneled walls and glass-block windows. The pool table in included with the sale of the home.

The other half of the basement is a large flexible space with a wall of closets that open to storage, the mechanical systems and a half bathroom. There is also a walk-in storage room.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. A spindled railing wraps around the stairwell and accents the upstairs hallway.

The main bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, a sitting area and a private bathroom. The divided bath features two single-sink vanities that flank a whirlpool tub. A separate area has a walk-in shower.

The three other bedrooms have hardwood flooring and double-door closets. The guest bath has a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $469,500

Open house: Oct. 9, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Ohio 48 (Far Hills) to west on Rahn Road, left on Mad River Road, right on Brittany Hills Drive to left on Ashburton Drive

Highlights: About 4,100 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, 4-season sun room, eat-in kitchen, first-floor laundry, recreation room, finished basement, glass-block windows, roof and gutters 2011, HVAC 2017, tank-less water heater 2022, oversized 2-car garage, courtyard patio, 0.82-acre lot

For more information

Lois Sutherland

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 478-5882

https://loissutherland.irongaterealtors.com/