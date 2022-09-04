56-acre property includes brick home, outbuildings

Formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with stairwell access to the upstairs. The hallway branches to the right toward the kitchen and to the left into the combination living room and dining room. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the foyer hallway and continues into the kitchen. A step-in closet has extra storage under the stairwell.

Wood-laminate flooring fills the living room and dining room area. A bump-out bay window fills the living room with natural light while two tall windows that flank the brick fireplace do the same. The fireplace has a wood mantel shelf, a terra-cotta tile hearth and a wood-burning insert. The living room space wraps around the stairwell, past the fireplace to create a formal dining area, which has a picture window and bead-board accents. There is a rear exit door between the two rooms that opens to a concrete patio and the open tree-lined back yard.

Completing the circular floor plan, the kitchen is accessible from the dining area. An L-shaped design has cabinetry wrapping around the range and dishwasher. There is stone-tile accenting the wall space, and light solid-surface countertops complement the dark cabinetry. A double-sink is below a window.

A small, peninsula counter offers storage and bar seating for two. The counter divides the kitchen area from a breakfast room, which has wood-laminate accent walls.

The breezeway door has a glass-panel window, and another door opens to the walk-out basement.

The basement has a landing with a door that opens to a formal dog run area and continues down to the laundry area. There is a concrete shower stall, a canning room and workshop space as well as the mechanical systems, which were updated in 2014.

Back on the main level, off the living room is a full bathroom and first-floor main bedroom. Both rooms have wood-laminate flooring. The bath features a tub/shower, a vanity with a solid-surface counter and single-sink, updated light fixtures and a full wall of linen cabinets.

The bedroom has two deep, single-door closets that flank a window seat that has built-in storage.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs off a wide hallway that has a wall of built-in cabinetry with a wood display shelf. Additional storage options include two large closets.

Two large bedrooms are located off each side of the hallway.

One bedroom has a dormer window nook and a single-door closet. The other bedroom has two window nooks with one having built-in shelves. There is a walk-in closet and another storage option under the eaves. This room has hardwood flooring and angled ceilings.

The smaller room has a wall of built-ins, including a desk, locker closet and a double-door closet with shelves.

The bathroom has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround, a single-sink vanity with updated fixtures, built-in linen cabinet under a window sill and wood-laminate flooring.

The property includes a metal pole barn with two overhead doors and dirt floor, a stable, a garden shed, a tractor shed with an attached lean-to and a guest house with a metal roof and front porch. The guest house has plumbing and electric but does need some renovation.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $747,500

Directions: From I-70, south on U.S. 127 to east on Alexander Road

Highlights: About 3,480 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, wood-laminate flooring, first-floor main bedroom, built-in storage, enclosed breezeway, walk-out basement, 1-car garage, 48-by-24-foot pole barn, stable, 2 sheds, carport, guest house, roof 4 years old, HVAC updated fall 2014, 56.12 acres includes 25-acres tillable leased crop field, woods, Bantas Creek, additional half-acre purchase available with cell-phone tower rental option

For more information

Andrew Gaydosh

eXp Real Estate

(937) 305-9570

www.andrewgaydosh.com