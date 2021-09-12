Added room on main level contributes versatility

Formal entry opens into the living room with hardwood flooring and several large vinyl windows. A built-in bookcase is next to the front door, and a semi-open wooden staircase has a window at the landing.

The centerpiece to the room is the brick, wood-burning fireplace with a wood-beam mantel flanked by two square windows. The wood flooring continues into the formal dining room, which has a hanging light fixture and chair rail.

Off the dining room is the kitchen with antique white shiplap cabinetry and dark countertops. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink, and complementing shiplap accents the wall space. The appliances include a gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Next to the refrigerator nook is a coffee station and small pantry cabinet. There is room for a small table within the breakfast nook. A door opens from the breakfast nook to a wooden deck and deep back yard. A sidewalk leads from the deck to the rear service door to the detached garage.

Caption A door off the breakfast nook opens to a wooden deck and semi-private back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Off the dining room is a bonus room that adds to the floor plan versatility. The room is currently set up as a first-floor main bedroom with two separate bi-fold closets, a window nook and private entrance to a full bathroom. The bath has a fiberglass tub/shower, single sink and built-in mirrored medicine cabinet flanked by light sconces.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. Two bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans and single-door closets. The smallest bedroom has a built-in bookcase and cabinet. All three bedrooms have hardwood flooring as does the hallway that leads to the full bath. The bath features a fiberglass tub/shower, a single sink, built-in medicine cabinet and a frosted window. There is also a built-in linen cabinet outside the bathroom.

The basement is accessible from the kitchen and from a side-service door. The basement has a painted concrete floor and is divided into a laundry area and bonus storage room.

OAKWOOD

Price: $299,000

Open house: Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to east on Hadley Avenue

Highlights: About 1,420 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, appliances, brick fireplace, first-floor bedroom, full unfinished basement, updated water heater, vinyl windows, central air conditioning, covered front porch, rear deck, semi-private back yard, 1-car detached garage, alley access

