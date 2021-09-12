Bonus media room

Caption The morning room has two picture windows and sliding patio doors that open to a concrete patio and open back yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The dining room has wainscoting and an octagonal tray ceiling with hanging light fixture.

French doors open off the foyer into a study or private family room area with crown molding and chair rail. Nearby is a half bathroom with pedestal sink.

A vaulted ceiling peaks up to the second-floor catwalk above the great room. A gas fireplace with a double wood mantel and ceramic hearth is flanked by large arched windows. The neutral carpeting within the great room has been updated.

Light cherry cabinetry fills three walls within the U-shaped kitchen. Corian countertops complement the ceramic-tile flooring that continues into the adjoining sun room or morning room. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, including wall ovens, dishwasher, a cooktop and a refrigerator.

Caption A vaulted ceiling peaks up to the second-floor catwalk above the great room. A gas fireplace with a double wood mantel and ceramic hearth is flanked by large arched windows. The neutral carpeting within the great room has been updated. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

There is a double-door pantry near the dining room entrance, and a double sink is below a cutout that looks into the morning room. An island offers additional storage and breakfast bar seating for two.

Tongue-and-groove ceiling treatment accents the morning room, which has two picture windows and sliding patio doors that open to a concrete patio and open back yard.

A door opens to a hidden staircase to the basement, which is mostly unfinished. Just off the staircase are French doors that open into a finished media room with manufactured wood laminate flooring and ceiling paddle fans. The room has a spot for a wall-mounted television and media equipment nook.

Wrought-iron accents the railing to the staircase that has wooden steps with a carpet runner. The staircase ends at a landing that has access to two of the four bedrooms. The main bedroom has a cathedral ceiling with ceiling paddle fan and a walk-in closet.

Caption Light cherry cabinetry fills three walls within the U-shaped kitchen. Corian countertops complement the ceramic-tile flooring that continues into the adjoining sun room or morning room. An island offers additional storage and breakfast bar seating for two. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The private bathroom has a corner whirlpool tub below a leaded-glass window, a double-sink vanity, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with seat and glass doors, a separate toilet room and a walk-in closet.

The other bedroom has a sliding-door closet and private access to the guest bath, which has a hallway access off the other side of the catwalk.

Two bedrooms and a laundry room are off the opposite side of the wrought-iron accented catwalk. Both bedrooms have overhead lights while one has a walk-in closet. The divided bathroom has an oversize vanity with single sink and a tub/shower.

The laundry room has a window, vinyl flooring and a wash tub. Access to the side-entry, three-car garage is off the kitchen.

Caption A door opens to a hidden staircase to the basement, which is mostly unfinished. Just off the staircase are French doors that open into a finished media room with manufactured wood-laminate flooring and ceiling paddle fans. The room has a spot for a wall-mount television and media equipment nook. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

FRANKLIN TWP.

Price: $419,900

Directions: Ohio 122 east, turn right on Renaissance Boulevard, then left on Renaissance Park Drive

Highlights: About 3,330 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, sun room, eat-in kitchen, formal areas, office, upstairs laundry, walk-in closets, unfinished basement, bonus media room, 3-car garage, concrete patio, homeowners association

For more information:

Carmen Osenbaugh

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 307-0178

https://carmen.irongaterealtors.com