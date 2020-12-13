Brick 2-story enjoys various community amenities

FEATURE HOME:
4453 VALLEY BROOK DRIVE, CLAYTON
Nestled among the trees and surrounded by lush landscaping, this brick two-story has had some updates to open the floor plan, and updates to the kitchen and bathrooms.
Listed for $265,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the English Tudor at 4453 Valley Brook Drive has about 2,320 square feet of living space on a full basement. The house is located within the Valley Brook subdivision of Clayton where residents can enjoy the use of the clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
An arched, covered formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with an open staircase that wraps up to the second level where three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located.
To the right, the formal living and dining room area has been opened into an elegant social space with natural light beaming through a skylight within the vaulted ceiling. A box window has a window seat and allows views of the backyard landscape.
To the left, the more casual family room offers comfortable sitting room around an updated stone fireplace. The wood-burning fireplace has a raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. Built-in bookcases with cabinets flank the fireplace, offering storage and media options.
A hallway wraps around the family room and ends within the galley kitchen and breakfast room. Updated in 2010, the kitchen has granite countertops, dark cabinetry with soft-close doors, mosaic glass backsplash, ceramic-tile flooring and updated stainless-steel appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave.
An island offers seating for two and additional storage and work space. Bi-fold closet doors open into a large pantry. Wainscoting accents the walls around the breakfast nook where French patio doors open to the shaded wooden deck and back yard.
Off the breakfast nook is access to a laundry room with a folding counter, sink, storage and a window. Interior entrance to the two-car garage is from the laundry room.
Three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms are located on the second level. The main bedroom has a picture window, crown molding and a private bathroom. The bath has been updated with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and ceramic-tile seat. An elevated bureau vanity has a granite countertop and single sink. Lighting, mirror and fixtures complement the wood trim and vanity. Tucked into a corner is the entrance to the walk-in closet.
Down the hallway are two more bedrooms, each with a large closet. The guest bath has been updated with a bureau vanity with single sink, fixtures and mirror, and there is a fiberglass tub/shower.
Access to the full basement is off the center hallway. The basement has glass-block windows and could be finished into additional living space as there is a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Other highlights include Pella windows throughout, a sump pump with battery back-up, a lawn irrigation system with a separate meter.
CLAYTON
Price: $265,000
Directions: Main Street to Wenger Road, to south on Union Road to Valley Brook Drive, or Ohio 49 to north on Union Road, to right on Valley Brook Drive
Highlights: About 2,320 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, vaulted ceiling, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, full basement, glass-block windows, rear deck, wooded back yard, storage shed, 2-car garage, irrigation system, homeowners association
For more information:
Anne Goss
Sibcy Cline Realtors
(937) 266-9361