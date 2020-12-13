Brick 2-story enjoys various community amenities

To the right, the formal living and dining room area has been opened into an elegant social space with natural light beaming through a skylight within the vaulted ceiling. A box window has a window seat and allows views of the backyard landscape.

To the left, the more casual family room offers comfortable sitting room around an updated stone fireplace. The wood-burning fireplace has a raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. Built-in bookcases with cabinets flank the fireplace, offering storage and media options.

A hallway wraps around the family room and ends within the galley kitchen and breakfast room. Updated in 2010, the kitchen has granite countertops, dark cabinetry with soft-close doors, mosaic glass backsplash, ceramic-tile flooring and updated stainless-steel appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave.

An island offers seating for two and additional storage and work space. Bi-fold closet doors open into a large pantry. Wainscoting accents the walls around the breakfast nook where French patio doors open to the shaded wooden deck and back yard.

Off the breakfast nook is access to a laundry room with a folding counter, sink, storage and a window. Interior entrance to the two-car garage is from the laundry room.

Three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms are located on the second level. The main bedroom has a picture window, crown molding and a private bathroom. The bath has been updated with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and ceramic-tile seat. An elevated bureau vanity has a granite countertop and single sink. Lighting, mirror and fixtures complement the wood trim and vanity. Tucked into a corner is the entrance to the walk-in closet.

Down the hallway are two more bedrooms, each with a large closet. The guest bath has been updated with a bureau vanity with single sink, fixtures and mirror, and there is a fiberglass tub/shower.

Access to the full basement is off the center hallway. The basement has glass-block windows and could be finished into additional living space as there is a brick, wood-burning fireplace.

Other highlights include Pella windows throughout, a sump pump with battery back-up, a lawn irrigation system with a separate meter.

CLAYTON

Price: $265,000

Directions: Main Street to Wenger Road, to south on Union Road to Valley Brook Drive, or Ohio 49 to north on Union Road, to right on Valley Brook Drive

Highlights: About 2,320 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, vaulted ceiling, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen, full basement, glass-block windows, rear deck, wooded back yard, storage shed, 2-car garage, irrigation system, homeowners association

For more information:

Anne Goss

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 266-9361

www.MovingToDaytonOhio.com