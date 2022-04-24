Brick 2-story in historic district has finished 3rd floor space

Formal entry opens into a formal dining room with a volume ceiling, tall windows, an open staircase with stained-glass window accent and an arched decorative fireplace. The wood floor has been sealed and protected. A closet under the staircase has access to the cellar basement where the mechanicals are located.

Pocket doors open from the dining room into the parlor or family room, which has a wall of built-in bookcases. Two more bookcases flank the decorative fireplace with ceramic tile surround and a wrought-iron gate. Tall windows are framed with refinished woodwork, and the floor is parquet wood.

The coffered ceiling hides accent lighting, and there are built-in speakers for the projection system. A retractable screen is hidden within the coffered ceiling woodwork, and the projector is cleverly set to blend into the room’s design décor.

At the back of the house off the dining room is the kitchen, which has been redesigned to its original floor plan. An exposed brick wall accents the antique white cabinetry and granite countertops. A pantry cabinet surrounds the refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances include a range and dishwasher. There is space for a breakfast table and a door that opens to the side-street and sidewalk. A pocket door opens into the laundry room and half bathroom. The laundry has hanging cabinetry and a wash tub while the bath has a pedestal sink.

A stained-glass window lights the landing to the stairwell to the upstairs and adds décor to the dining room. Solid-wood spindles wrap around to the second level hallway where three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Two bedrooms have extra-wide closets, and all three have refinished hardwood floors. The bathroom has a claw-foot tub with shower ring, a bureau vanity with granite countertop and mosaic-tile flooring.

A door from the hallway opens up to a staircase that leads to the third floor, which is finished into a recreation room or possible bedroom suite. The spacious room has three dormer window nooks, finished walls with electric service and hardwood flooring. The brick chimney divides the space into a sitting area with a large window and a recreation space with an angled ceiling with narrow wood-beam accents and track lighting.

The windows have been updated, and there is additional ventilation. A door opens into unfinished space that could be a walk-in closet or a possible bath as there is accessible plumbing.

DAYTON

Price: $305,000

Directions: Wayne Avenue to west on Van Buren, right on Clay Street

Highlights: About 2,440 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 decorative fireplaces, wood floors, volume ceilings, updated kitchen, updated baths, refinished woodwork, built-ins, projection system, pocket doors, finished third floor, cellar basement, off-street parking, wrap-around porch, corner lot

For more information:

Chris Endres

Glasshouse Realty Group

(937) 367-0779

www.glasshouserealty.com